The Warm Springs wellness is hosting a step challenge. Participates will track their steps with a Fitbit, or step counter. The challenge starts June 1st and will run until the end of June. There no teams this time, it is individuals only. You keep track of your steps everyday you walk throughout the week and submit those counts weekly to Jennifer Robbins via email. To sign up email Jennifer at Jennifer.robbin@wstribes.org.

See the flyer Here