There are Youth & Adolescent COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics scheduled for tomorrow (5/19) and next Monday (5/24) between 1-7pm at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center for those 12 and older.

Increasing the number of youth vaccinated against COVID-19 will help protect elders and other vulnerable members of our community while helping us reach community immunity. Call 541-553-2131 with any questions about these 2 youth vaccine events.

Find the flyer HERE