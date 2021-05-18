KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE for 5/18/21

The Warm Springs Community COVID-19 Update today reports 1 new case of COVID-19 from 46 tests conducted on Monday (05/17/21) at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. There are currently 9 active cases of COVID-19 and 5 close contacts being monitored.

TESTING

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.

10921 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 758 Total Positive Cases resulted

97 positive tests have come from outside facilities

There have been a total of 855 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

VACCINATIONS

There are Youth & Adolescent COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics scheduled for Wednesday May 19th & Monday May 24th between 1-7pm at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center for those 12 and older. Increasing the number of youth vaccinated against COVID-19 will help protect elders and other vulnerable members of our community while helping us reach community immunity. Call 541-553-2131 with any questions about these 2 youth vaccine events.

Vaccination appointments can be made for anyone 12 years or older who is Indian Health Service eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs or who is a family member of someone that qualifies in one of those three ways. Call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center vaccine appointment line at 541-553-2131

2408 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

2005 2nd (Booster) doses have been given

GUIDANCE

Facemasks are still required in Tribal offices and public places on the Warm Springs Reservation. The local COVID-19 response team will continue to monitor the data and make recommendations based on the health and safety of the Tribal Membership.

The Centers for Disease Control guidance says that even people who are fully vaccinated should wear masks when using public transportation, in hospitals and health care clinics and long-term care facilities. School students and teachers will still need to be masked and keep a safe distance apart. HERE is more information from the CDC about what activities are safe for vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

It’s important to recognize that there is no way to know if someone without a mask has been fully vaccinated and so continuing to protect yourself and others by wearing a facemask in public places is still a good idea.

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

24 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19.

82 people from our community have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and 82 have been discharged.

