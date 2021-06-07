Event Flyers

Head Start Registration Open for Fall 2021

Warm Springs Head Start and Early Head Start is now recruiting for the new school year in September.

Early Head Start serves children 0-3 years old.

Head Start is for children who are ages 3 or 4 by September 1st.

Services for children include:

  • Health Screenings & Follow up
  • Nutritious Meals & Snacks
  • School Readiness
  • Early Intervention/Early Childhood Education Program

Services for families include:

  • Community Resources
  • Family Activities
  • Parent Education – Training & Classes

To learn more you should contact Family Services at the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center.  Call 541-553-3242.

HERE is their recruitment flyer

 

