Head Start Registration Open for Fall 2021

Warm Springs Head Start and Early Head Start is now recruiting for the new school year in September.

Early Head Start serves children 0-3 years old.

Head Start is for children who are ages 3 or 4 by September 1st.

Services for children include:

Health Screenings & Follow up

Nutritious Meals & Snacks

School Readiness

Early Intervention/Early Childhood Education Program

Services for families include:

Community Resources

Family Activities

Parent Education – Training & Classes

To learn more you should contact Family Services at the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center. Call 541-553-3242.

HERE is their recruitment flyer