Head Start Registration Open for Fall 2021

Warm Springs Head Start and Early Head Start is now recruiting for the new school year in September.
Early Head Start serves children 0-3 years old.
Head Start is for children who are ages 3 or 4 by September 1st.
Services for children include:
- Health Screenings & Follow up
- Nutritious Meals & Snacks
- School Readiness
- Early Intervention/Early Childhood Education Program
Services for families include:
- Community Resources
- Family Activities
- Parent Education – Training & Classes
To learn more you should contact Family Services at the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center. Call 541-553-3242.
HERE is their recruitment flyer