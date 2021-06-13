KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jun. 14, 2021

The “Take Your Shot, Oregon” campaign reminds everyone when you get a COVID-19 vaccination before June 28th – you are eligible to win a one million dollar grand prize. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. In Warm Springs You can call the Health & Wellness Center to schedule a vaccination by calling 541-2131. Jefferson County Public Health is having a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for everyone 12 and older tomorrow from 5:30PM to 8:30PM at the Oregon Child Development Coalition Childcare Center. No appointment is needed. To learn more call 541-475-4456.

The Jefferson County 509J school district Summer Meal Program begins today and run through July 30th – providing free breakfast and lunch to any child 18 years and younger. Meals can be picked up drive through style weekdays in Madras

7:45-8:15am at Bridges High School

8:30-8:45am at Jefferson Street & the 97 Mart

9-9:15am at 4 th & Poplar near Aherns

& Poplar near Aherns 9-10am at Madras High School

9:30-9:45am on South Adams drive by Oregon Beef

10-10:30am at Metolius Elementary

Buff Elementary will serve meals 8-8:30am July 13th – 19th

In Warm Springs meals can be picked up:

7:45-8am In Upper Dry Creek on Tommie Street

8:15-8:30am in Sunnyside at Crestview & Sunnyside drives.

8:30-8:45am on Wolfe Point Drive

8:45-9:15am In West Hills at Poosh & West Hills drive

9-10am at the Warm Springs K8

9-9:15am at the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets

9:45-10am at the Simnasho Longhouse & at the Seekseequa Fire Hall

10:30-10:45am at the Sidwalter Fire Hall

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds community members that today is drinking water fill up day at their solar water panel facility in the industrial park. You can fill drinking water containers from 8 to 5. There are some 2.5 gallon containers still available too.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda is a legal update, a second discussion on the Tribes’ drug policy, January 2021 financials, and a COVID-19 teams report. In the afternoon the will cover the Tribal Labor Agreement, Union Pacific Settlement Agreement and the STIF Provider Agreement with COIC.

Senior lunch is today from 11am – 1pm for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is Baked Chicken Thighs.

The 3rd annual Superman – Wonder Woman Challenge is back on Sunday June 27th. The challenge is a 3.9 mile outdoor rugged terrain foot race and/or a 9.4 mile bike race. They will also have a “Boot Scootin’ Stroll” 1.75 mile fun run. For registration and cost information – contact Austin Greene at 541-553-3243.

OnTrack OHSU is having a Summer College Preparation series for current Warm Springs juniors who will be seniors in the fall. This is an opportunity to learn about colleges, write-essays, perfect a resume’, and find and apply for scholarships. They plan on having guest presentations as well as one on one help, supplies and a stipend-scholarship. You do need to apply online by June 15th. (https://ohsu.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0272xBTxtnPCNP8) There will be 5 sessions in all. If you have questions – you can contact Gordon Scott at (503) 347-5778

The Jefferson County Library Summer Reading program this year is called “Tails and Tales” and is all about aniimals. The program has a kick off event for kids at Sahalee Park on Monday June 21st at 1pm. You can learn more about the Summer Reading Program at the library website -J C L D dot ORG. https://www.jcld.org/summer-reading-program

KWSO is offering an opportunity for individuals or families to have their photos taken in regalia on what would have been Pi-Ume-Sha Saturday – June 26th – down at the Pi-Ume-Sha Grounds. Space is limited and appointments are needed. You can sign up by calling KWSO at 541-553-1968. Sign up will be first come first serve.

For useful information, all kinds of music and local news – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online.