KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jun. 13, 2021

The “Take Your Shot, Oregon” campaign reminds everyone when you get a COVID-19 vaccination before June 28th – you are eligible to win cash prizes. There will also be five one hundred thousand dollar college scholarships through the Oregon College Savings Plan – to 12 to 17 year olds. In Warm Springs You can call the Health & Wellness Center to schedule a vaccination by calling 541-2131.

The Jefferson County 509J school district Summer Meal Program will begin tomorrow and run through July 30th – providing free breakfast and lunch to any child 18 years and younger. Meals can be picked up drive through style weekdays in Madras

7:45-8:15am at Bridges High School

8:30-8:45am at Jefferson Street & the 97 Mart

9-9:15am at 4 th & Poplar near Aherns

& Poplar near Aherns 9-10am at Madras High School

9:30-9:45am on South Adams drive by Oregon Beef

10-10:30am at Metolius Elementary

Buff Elementary will serve meals 8-8:30am July 13th – 19th

In Warm Springs meals can be picked up:

7:45-8am In Upper Dry Creek on Tommie Street

8:15-8:30am in Sunnyside at Crestview & Sunnyside drives.

8:30-8:45am on Wolfe Point Drive

8:45-9:15am In West Hills at Poosh & West Hills drive

9-10am at the Warm Springs K8

9-9:15am at the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets

9:45-10am at the Simnasho Longhouse & at the Seekseequa Fire Hall

10:30-10:45am at the Sidwalter Fire Hall

Warm Springs Head Start and Early Head Start is now recruiting for the new school year in September. Early Head Start serves children 0-3 years old and Head Start is for children who are ages 3 or 4 by September 1st. To learn more you should contact Family Services at the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center. Call 541-553-3242.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center provides physical therapy and acupuncture care in Warm Springs with a focus on compassion, integrity, and full-body wellness. You can contact them at 54-777-2663. This week you can find their new video posted on their YouTube Page about: Ankle Mobility. https://youtu.be/w7PnX9pa324

The Office of Native American Programs at Washington State University is still recruiting Native American high school students for the “Exploring Higher Education” Virtual Summer Camp. They will keep registration open until all 40 slots are filled. They have 10 more slots level The camp is scheduled for July 19th-July 30th. You can learn more online at NATIVE dot WSU dot EDU slash NYEHE

This July 4th is the 25th anniversary of the Todd Memorial Run in Madras. There is a 6 mile walk, 5K run, 10K run and a 2 mile fun run. Proceeds go to the Todd Beamer Memorial Scholarship. Races are open for online registrations now online at MAC REC DISTRICT dot COM

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days scheduled for June 25th thru the 27th has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19. The annual event commemorates the signing of the Treaty of 1855 between the Indians of Middle Oregon and the United States Government.

KWSO is offering an opportunity for individuals or families to have their photos taken in regalia on what would have been Pi-Ume-Sha Saturday – June 26th – down at the Pi-Ume-Sha Grounds. Space is limited and appointments are needed. You can sign up by calling KWSO at 541-553-1968. Sign up will be first come first serve.

At KWSO – our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.