KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jun. 21, 2021

The “Take Your Shot, Oregon” campaign reminds everyone when you get a COVID-19 vaccination before June 28th – you are eligible to win a one million dollar grand prize. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. In Warm Springs You can call the Health & Wellness Center to schedule a vaccination by calling 541-2131.

KWSO is offering an opportunity for individuals or families to have their photos taken in regalia on what would have been Pi-Ume-Sha Saturday – June 26th – down at the Pi-Ume-Sha Grounds. Space is limited and appointments are needed. You can sign up by calling KWSO at 541-553-1968. Sign up will be first come first serve.

Warm Springs Head Start and Early Head Start is now recruiting for the new school year in September. Early Head Start serves children 0-3 years old and Head Start is for children who are ages 3 or 4 by September 1st. To learn more you should contact Family Services at the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center. Call 541-553-3242.

The Jefferson County 509J school district Summer Meal Program runs weekdays through July 30th – providing free breakfast and lunch to any child 18 years and younger. Meals can be picked up drive through style weekdays in Madras

7:45-8:15am at Bridges High School

9-10am at Madras High School

10-10:30am at Metolius Elementary

In Warm Springs meals can be picked up:

7:45-8am In Upper Dry Creek on Tommie Street

8:15-8:30am in Sunnyside at Crestview & Sunnyside drives.

8:30-8:45am on Wolfe Point Drive

8:45-9:15am In West Hills at Poosh & West Hills drive

9-10am at the Warm Springs K8

9-9:15am at the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets

9:45-10am at the Simnasho Longhouse & at the Seekseequa Fire Hall

10:30-10:45am at the Sidwalter Fire Hall

Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda is a report from the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO, a review of minutes – the July Agenda and July Travel Delegations, Legislative update calls, and a COVID-19 team report. In the afternoon Enrollments will be presented and there will be Finalized Tribal Personnel Manual Revisions.

Senior lunch is today from 11am – 1pm for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Building. A Gourmet Meal is on the menu.

The Heart of Oregon Corps is seeking applicants for their AmeriCorps and Stewardship programs, and soon for YouthBuild. All are welcome to FREE info sessions, happening every Tuesday through July. This is for young people ages 16-24 and the info sessions last about 30 minutes. In Warm Springs you can contact Melinda Poitra in Warm Springs at at 541-553-3324, to learn more.

Papalaxsimisha has Cardio Club on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 7am in the Community Center parking lot and Camelback Club on Wednesday afternoons at 5:30, meeting at the rodeo grounds.

Tribal Members interested in pursuing higher education or trade school in the fall of 2021 should plan on completing all requirements for the Warm Springs Tribal Scholarship no later than the July 1st annual deadline. Get all the details and forms you need by contacting Carroll Dick at Higher Education or by checking our the article on the SPILYAY TYMOO WEBSITE

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds community members that today is drinking water fill up day at their solar water panel facility in the industrial park. You can fill drinking water containers from 8 to 5. There are some 2.5 gallon containers still available too.