Fire Update

Warm Springs, Oregon – This update is for the S-503 Fire burning on the Warm Springs Reservation. This fire is being managed for full suppression.

Current Status: The location of the S-503 fire is on the north end of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Reservation. The perimeter of the fire is changing rapidly. It is roughly 3 miles east of HWY 26 and 8 miles north of Simnasho.

The S-503 fire is now approximately 4300 acres and is 0% contained.

Today’s Operations: In the southwest section of the S-503 Fire, crews worked to build an anchor point to establish a point of attack. Aerial support and engine crews focused on flanking the fire to the north and east to suppress the fires growth. Hand crews and Engine Crews along with aerial support are working on containment lines and patrolling for spot fires within existing hand and dozer lines.

Weather and Fire Behavior: Temperatures today were in the upper 80’s. Winds were between 5 and 15 mph for most of the day out of the southwest pushing the fire to the northeast

Closures and Evacuations: There is a level 3 evacuation in effect for the town of Pine Grove, north of the reservation. There is also a level 2 evacuation for anyone living along Back Walters Rd. near Pine Grove.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place over the S-503. Wildfires are a No Drone Zone.

Daily updates will be sent out at 0800.

For more information please call the Warm Springs Public Information Officer at 541-553-2004.

Also check out the CTWS – Fire Management Facebook page and standby for the updated maps and other useful information on https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/