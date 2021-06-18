KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jun. 19, 2021

The “Take Your Shot, Oregon” campaign reminds everyone when you get a COVID-19 vaccination before June 28th – you are eligible to win a 10 thousand dollar prize from your county and a one million dollar grand prize. In Warm Springs You can call the Health & Wellness Center to schedule a vaccination by calling 541-2131.

KWSO is offering an opportunity for individuals or families to have their photos taken in regalia on what would have been Pi-Ume-Sha Saturday – June 26th – down at the Pi-Ume-Sha Grounds. Space is limited and appointments are needed. You can sign up by calling KWSO at 541-553-1968. Sign up will be first come first serve.

Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities reminds community members to please conserve water. Do not leave water running and limit lawn and garden watering to ensure adequate water levels are maintained in reservoirs. Water conservation is something we can all remain focused on throughout this summer, as something we can do to help the community.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days scheduled for June 25th thru the 27th has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19. The annual event commemorates the signing of the Treaty of 1855 between the Indians of Middle Oregon and the United States Government.

Wildhorse Resort & Casino has announced the cancellation of the 2021 Wildhorse Pow Wow which was scheduled for July 2-4.

The Jefferson County Library Summer Reading program this year is called “Tails and Tales” and is all about animals. The program has a kick off event for kids at Sahalee Park on Monday June 21st at 1pm. You can learn more about the Summer Reading Program at the library website https://www.jcld.org/summer-reading-program

The 3rd annual Superman – Wonder Woman Challenge is back on Sunday June 27th. The challenge is a 3.9 mile outdoor rugged terrain foot race and/or a 9.4 mile bike race. They will also have a “Boot Scootin’ Stroll” 1.75 mile fun run. For registration and cost information – contact Austin Greene at 541-553-3243.

COCC has a new Community Health Worker Class. After completing the class, students may become certified by the state of Oregon as a Community Health Worker. Students may apply for a scholarship that covers the entire course tuition. The scholarship application deadline is July 1st. You can use this link to access the application. Applicants must be age 18 or older.

Warm Springs Head Start and Early Head Start is now recruiting for the new school year in September. Early Head Start serves children 0-3 years old and Head Start is for children who are ages 3 or 4 by September 1st. To learn more you should contact Family Services at the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center. Call 541-553-3242.