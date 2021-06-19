Wildfire Update

A wildfire first reported around 6pm yesterday (6/18/21) continues to burn on the Warm Springs Reservation.

The fire is located 3 miles East of Highway 26, 2 miles North of Quartz Butte, about 10 miles North of Simnasho.

The fire is estimated at 150-200 acres in size. The cause is unknown and is being investigated.

Initial attack is local resources with 3 outside crews, 6 engines and air support ordered.

Weather is expected to be hot and dry with gusty winds through the weekend.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

Updates will be posted on the CTWS – Fire Management Facebook page. Their Fire information is 541-553-2004