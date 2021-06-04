KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jun. 5, 2021

In-Person Graduation Ceremonies are set for Madras & Bridges High Schools today. There is limited capacity at the Madras football stadium with two tickets per graduate. Bridges will hold their ceremony at 9am and Madras High will have their event at 11:30.

Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities reminds community members to please conserve water. Do not leave water running and limit lawn and garden watering to ensure adequate water levels are maintained in reservoirs. Water conservation is something we can all remain focused on throughout this summer, as something we can do to help the community.

OnTrack OHSU is having a Summer College Preparation series for current Warm Springs juniors who will be seniors in the fall. This is an opportunity to learn about colleges, write-essays, perfect a resume’, and find and apply for scholarships. They plan on having guest presentations as well as one on one help, supplies and a stipend-scholarship. You do need to apply online by June 15th. (https://ohsu.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0272xBTxtnPCNP8) There will be 5 sessions in all. If you have questions – you can contact Gordon Scott at (503) 347-5778.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days celebration is cancelled for this year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the safety of our community and for powwow travelers. The annual event commemorates the signing of the Treaty of 1855 between the Indians of Middle Oregon and the United States Government. The weekend of June 25th – KWSO will broadcast recordings from past years’ Pi-Ume-Sha powwows.

Bend’s High Desert Museum’s new exhibit is “In Time’s Hum: The Art and Science of Pollination.” The exhibit features graphite drawings, striking photographs of native flora, animations, lines of poetry and vibrant pollen color studies. You can learn more at the Museum’s website.

Register for “Tribal Nations Draw the Line”, a virtual event happening this coming Monday. You can learn about the redistricting process going on now in Oregon. Every 10 years Census data is used to create districts that represent you. This year – the pandemic impacted those numbers so how will that affect us? You can sign up for Monday’s online event at the WE DRAW OREGON Facebook Page https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYqdemhqjwvEtwzcBFL3Mj7iu2FjU22WD6c?fbclid=IwAR1AKQ-A3rW6UdMJkXiQnfLT0UKY7e9uom5EyPclrBmzWxtVHlKjDdEr48s

The Jefferson County Library Summer Reading program this year is called “Tails and Tales” and it is all about animals. The program has a kickoff event for kids at Sahalee Park on Monday June 21st at 1pm. You can learn more about the Summer Reading Program at the library website -J C L D dot ORG. https://www.jcld.org/summer-reading-program

Boarding School Applications for the new school year this fall are ready to be picked up at the Education Building. The Early Deadline date for Chemawa is June 15th (it’s June 10th for returning students). For Riverside in Anadarko Oklahoma and Sherman in Riverside California – the deadline is July 30th. Students will need to provide a copy of your: certificate of Indian Blood, birth certificate; social security card; list of immunizations; and school transcripts. Contact Carroll Dick if you have any questions.

For listeners and those connecting online, KWSO is public media with a local lens.