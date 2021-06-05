KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jun. 6, 2021

Papalaxsimisha presents Self Care Sundays – a virtual Talking Circle every Sunday afternoon from 2-3 on ZOOM. Everyone is invited to participate in the discussion of self-care and personal wellness. You can find the ZOOM info on the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

The Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy will again hold an 8th grade car parade to recognize students heading to High School in the fall. The parade is set for this coming Wednesday at 5:15pm.

Indian Head Casino is hosting their 5th annual Car Show on Saturday June 19th from 10am – 3pm. The event will feature a covered food court, a live D.J. and special activities. To pre-register a vehicle call 503-789-8973. The event is open to the public with “Playing it Safe” protocols will be in place.

The Oregon Department of Human Services office in Warm Springs is now located next to Commodities in the Industrial Park. They can help you with: SNAP; Temporary Assistance for Needy Families; Employment Related Day Care; Temporary Assistance for Domestic Violence Survivors; and the Oregon Health Plan.

The Heart of Oregon Corps is seeking applicants for their AmeriCorps and Stewardship programs, and soon for YouthBuild. All are welcome to FREE info sessions, happening every Tuesday through July. This is for young people ages 16-24 and the info sessions last about 30 minutes. In Warm Springs you can contact Melinda Poitra in Warm Springs at at 541-553-3324, to learn more.

A “Healing From Grief” conference will be held this Wednesday and Thursday in front of the Behavioral Health Center in the old girls dorm. Everyone is invited to come participate. The conference starts at 8:30 Wednesday morning.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center provides physical therapy and acupuncture care in Warm Springs with a focus on compassion, integrity, and full-body wellness. You can contact them at 54-777-2663. You can find their latest health article on the Spilyay Tymoo website.

Register for “Tribal Nations Draw the Line”, a virtual event happening this coming Monday. You can learn about the redistricting process going on now in Oregon. Every 10 years Census data is used to create districts that represent you. This year – the pandemic impacted those numbers so how will that affect us? You can sign up for Monday’s online event at the WE DRAW OREGON Facebook Page https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYqdemhqjwvEtwzcBFL3Mj7iu2FjU22WD6c?fbclid=IwAR1AKQ-A3rW6UdMJkXiQnfLT0UKY7e9uom5EyPclrBmzWxtVHlKjDdEr48s

There will not be a Relay for Life event in Jefferson County this year however they are doing a fundraiser. Names of survivors and loved ones lost to cancer will be featured in a full page ad in the Madras Pioneer in July. You can make a donation to have a name included. Madras Bowl is coordinating the fundraiser.

At KWSO – our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.