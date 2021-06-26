KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jun. 27, 2021

The Superman – Wonder Woman Challenge is today. The challenge is a 3.9 mile outdoor rugged terrain foot race and/or a 9.4 mile bike race. They will also have a “Boot Scootin’ Stroll” 1.75 mile fun run. This is the 3rd annual event and this year – honors founder Azar Spino. For registration and cost information – contact Austin Greene at 541-553-3243.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days scheduled for this weekend was cancelled this year due to COVID-19. The annual event commemorates the signing of the Treaty of 1855 between the Indians of Middle Oregon and the United States Government. KWSO will be broadcasting recordings from past Pi-Ume-Sha’s this afternoon from 2-6.

There is a Cooling Shelter at the K-8 Academy cafeteria from 1:00pm to 7:00pm.

The Jefferson County 509J school district Summer Meal Program runs weekdays through July 30th – providing free breakfast and lunch to any child 18 years and younger. Meals can be picked up drive through style weekdays in Madras

7:45-8:15am at Bridges High School 8:30-8:45am at Jefferson Street & the 97 Mart 9-9:15am at 4 th & Poplar near Aherns 9-10am at Madras High School 9:30-9:45am on South Adams drive by Oregon Beef 10-10:30am at Metolius Elementary



Buff Elementary will serve meals 8-8:30am July 13th – 19th

In Warm Springs meals can be picked up:

7:45-8am In Upper Dry Creek on Tommie Street

8:15-8:30am in Sunnyside at Crestview & Sunnyside drives.

8:30-8:45am on Wolfe Point Drive

8:45-9:15am In West Hills at Poosh & West Hills drive

9-10am at the Warm Springs K8

9-9:15am at the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets

9:45-10am at the Simnasho Longhouse & at the Seekseequa Fire Hall

10:30-10:45am at the Sidwalter Fire Hall

Wildhorse Resort & Casino has announced the cancellation of the 2021 Wildhorse Pow Wow which was scheduled for July 2-4.

The Heart of Oregon Corps is seeking applicants for their AmeriCorps and Stewardship programs, and soon for YouthBuild. All are welcome to FREE info sessions, happening every Tuesday through July. This is for young people ages 16-24 and the info sessions last about 30 minutes. In Warm Springs you can contact Melinda Poitra in Warm Springs at at 541-553-3324, to learn more.

The HUD 184 Native American Home Loan Program is now available to qualified individuals to purchase a home. You can learn more by contacting Dustin Seyler at the Warm Springs Community Action Team.

There will not be a Relay for Life event in Jefferson County this year however they are doing a fundraiser. Names of survivors and loved ones lost to cancer will be featured in a full page ad in the Madras Pioneer in July. You can make a donation to have a name included. Madras Bowl is coordinating the fundraiser.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center provides physical therapy and acupuncture care in Warm Springs with a focus on compassion, integrity, and full-body wellness. You can contact them at 54-777-2663. This week you can find their new video posted on their YOUTUBE PAGE about: Ankle stability. ​ ​

The “Springers Together We Can” Baseball Tournament will be held July 2nd and 3rd in Warm Springs. It’s an open tournament with 2 divisions – 17 and under and 12 and under. The deadline for entry fees is June 30th. Contact Alvis the Third or Vivian Smith for more information – 541-460-3693. In conjunction with the tournament is the “Springers Kids Round Robin Tournament” July 2nd and 3rd. This will consist of 10 & under and 13 & under girls softball and 8 & under co-ed baseball. To enter a team or for questions contact Jaycelene at 541-668-2599 or send her a message on Facebook. All donations and sponsors are gladly accepted as this a parent-sponsored effort.