KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jun. 26, 2021

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days scheduled for this weekend has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19. The annual event commemorates the signing of the Treaty of 1855 between the Indians of Middle Oregon and the United States Government. KWSO will be broadcasting recordings from past Pi-Ume-Sha’s all weekend. We will start with the sounds of past Pi-Ume-Sha’s today starting at 1pm.

The Superman – Wonder Woman Challenge is tomorow. The challenge is a 3.9 mile outdoor rugged terrain foot race and/or a 9.4 mile bike race. They will also have a “Boot Scootin’ Stroll” 1.75 mile fun run. This is the 3 rd annual event and this year – honors founder Azar Spino. For registration and cost information – contact Austin Greene at 541-553-3243.

The "Take Your Shot, Oregon" campaign reminds everyone when you get a COVID-19 vaccination before this coming Monday – you are eligible to win a 10 thousand dollar prize from your county and a one million dollar grand prize. In Warm Springs You can call the Health & Wellness Center to schedule a vaccination by calling 541-2131.

There is a Cooling Shelter at the K-8 Academy cafeteria from 1:00pm to 7:00pm.

COCC has a new Community Health Worker Class. After completing the class, students may become certified by the state of Oregon as a Community Health Worker. Students may apply for a scholarship that covers the entire course tuition. The scholarship application deadline is July 1st. You can find a link to the application in today’s Community Calendar on the KWSO website. Applicants must be age 18 or older.

Wildhorse Resort & Casino has cancelled its 2021 Wildhorse Pow Wow which was scheduled for July 2-4.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy is still taking applications for the Summer Program. The office will be open on July 7th and July 21st from 9am to noon – parents can pick up the paperwork. It will open regular hours on August 2nd.

A Summer 3-on-3 Jam for youth is coming up July 10th & 11th at 8am at the Old Elementary court. There are three co-ed divisions – 7 & under, 10 & under and 13 & under. It’s a 4-player roster. COVID precautions will be in place. For more information, vendor info or to sign up contact Jaycelene at 541-668-2599 or send her a message on Facebook.

Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities reminds community members to please conserve water. Do not leave water running and limit lawn and garden watering to ensure adequate water levels are maintained in reservoirs. Water conservation is something we can all remain focused on throughout this summer, as something we can do to help the community.

Warm Springs Recreation is offering outside programming for youth this summer at the Community Center. You do need to register to participate. For more information contact Recreation at 541-553-3243.

The Work Experience and Development Department is advertising for several trainee positions for cooks, cashiers, Fuel Attendances and a CHR Senior Specialist. To learn more call WEDD at 541-553-3324 or 3328.

The Warm Springs Indian Reservation has declared fire season in effect with updated IFPL’s. Zone 1 –IFPL 3, Zone 2 – IFPL 2 and Zone 3 – IFPL 1. Warm Springs fire danger is “very high” due to the hot and dry conditions.