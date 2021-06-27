KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jun. 28, 2021

The Jefferson County 509J school district Summer Meal Program runs weekdays through July 30th – providing free breakfast and lunch to any child 18 years and younger. Meals can be picked up drive through style weekdays in Madras

7:45-8:15am at Bridges High School

9-10am at Madras High School

10-10:30am at Metolius Elementary

In Warm Springs meals can be picked up:

7:45-8am In Upper Dry Creek on Tommie Street

8:15-8:30am in Sunnyside at Crestview & Sunnyside drives.

8:30-8:45am on Wolfe Point Drive

8:45-9:15am In West Hills at Poosh & West Hills drive

9-10am at the Warm Springs K8

9-9:15am at the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets

9:45-10am at the Simnasho Longhouse & at the Seekseequa Fire Hall

10:30-10:45am at the Sidwalter Fire Hall

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds community members that today is drinking water fill up day at their solar water panel facility in the industrial park. You can fill drinking water containers from 8 to 5. There are some 2.5 gallon containers still available too.

Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda are board appointments and a Construction Update from the Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation.

Senior lunch is today from 11am – 1pm for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is Ground Beef with Onions, potatoes and vegetables.

There is a Cooling Shelter at the K-8 Academy cafeteria from 1:00pm to 7:00pm.

This July 4th is the 25th anniversary of the Todd Memorial Run in Madras. There is a 6 mile walk, 5K run, 10K run and a 2 mile fun run. Proceeds go to the Todd Beamer Memorial Scholarship. Races are open for online registrations now online at macrecdistrict.com/todd-beamer-run

The Work Experience and Development Department is advertising for several trainee positions for cooks, cashiers, Fuel Attendances and a CHR Senior Specialist. To learn more call WEDD at 541-553-3324 or 3328.

The Jefferson County Library has begun their “I Am A Story” project that wants to collect stories from people over the next year about living in Jefferson County. You can lean more about how you can share your story at the library website

Warm Springs Recreation is offering outside programming for youth this summer at the Community Center. You do need to register to participate. For more information contact Recreation at 541-553-3243.

A Summer 3-on-3 Jam for youth is coming up July 10th & 11th at 8am at the Old Elementary court. There are three co-ed divisions – 7 & under, 10 & under and 13 & under. It’s a 4-player roster. COVID precautions will be in place. For more information, vendor info or to sign up contact Jaycelene at 541-668-2599 or send her a message on Facebook.

The Warm Springs Indian Reservation has declared fire season in effect with updated IFPL’s. Zone 1 –IFPL 3, Zone 2 – IFPL 2 and Zone 3 – IFPL 1. Warm Springs fire danger is “very high” due to the hot and dry conditions.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy is still taking applications for the Summer Program. The office will be open on July 7th and July 21st from 9am to noon – parents can pick up the paperwork. It will open regular hours on August 2nd.