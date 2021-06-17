KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jun. 17, 2021

For anyone struggling with meth or opioid addiction – there is a Support Group this afternoon at 2 at the old elementary gym building. To learn more you can stop by or call Antonio Gentry at 541-615-0035.

Warm Springs WIC is offering clients Farmers Market checks that can be used to purchase fruit and vegetables at farmer stands in Oregon. In June and July – stop by the food cart area across from Warm Springs Market on Wednesdays between11am and 1pm or the ECE parking lot on Thursday afternoons from 4-5 to pick up your WIC Farmer Market check.

Due to COVID-19 and Jefferson County remaining in the high risk level – Madras High School basketball games – have limited spectators to 2 people for each senior player. The Girls host Gladstone tonight at 7pm. KWSO will broadcast the action here on 91.9 FM.

Jefferson County Public Health is having a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for everyone 12 and older tomorrow from noon until 7pm at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. No appointment is needed. To learn more call 541-475-4456 for additional information.

The 3rd annual Superman – Wonder Woman Challenge is back on Sunday June 27th. The challenge is a 3.9 mile outdoor rugged terrain foot race and/or a 9.4 mile bike race. They will also have a “Boot Scootin’ Stroll” 1.75 mile fun run. For registration and cost information – contact Austin Greene at 541-553-3243.

The Office of Native American Programs at Washington State University is still recruiting Native American high school students for the “Exploring Higher Education” Virtual Summer Camp. They will keep registration open until all 40 slots are filled. They have 10 more slots level The camp is scheduled for July 19th-July 30th. You can learn more online at native.wsu.edu/nyehe

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days scheduled for June 25th thru the 27th has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19. The annual event commemorates the signing of the Treaty of 1855 between the Indians of Middle Oregon and the United States Government.

Wildhorse Resort & Casino has announced the cancellation of the 2021 Wildhorse Pow Wow which was scheduled for July 2-4.

July 1st is the deadline for the 2021-2022 Tribal Scholarship which needs to be turned in at High Education. Get all the details and forms you need by contacting Carroll Dick at Higher Education or by checking the article on the SPILYAY TYMOO WEBSITE

The “Take Your Shot, Oregon” campaign reminds everyone when you get a COVID-19 vaccination before June 28th – you are eligible to win prizes including: a one million dollar grand prize, and 10 thousand dollar prizes for each Oregon County. In Warm Springs You can call the Health & Wellness Center to schedule a vaccination by calling 541-2131.

KWSO is offering an opportunity for individuals or families to have their photos taken in regalia on what would have been Pi-Ume-Sha Saturday – June 26th – down at the Pi-Ume-Sha Grounds. Space is limited and appointments are needed. You can sign up by calling KWSO at 541-553-1968. Sign up will be first come first serve.