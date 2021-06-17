KWSO News for Thu., Jun. 17, 2021

Central Oregon Community College announced Wednesday its updated COVID-19 vaccination and testing policies for the 2021-22 academic year. The updates were developed and recommended by the college’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing subcommittees, and accepted by the college’s president. Beginning in fall term, COCC will require COVID-19 vaccination of all Wickiup Residence Hall students, and all students and clinical faculty members in cases where students’ instruction is dependent upon their participation at on- or off-campus clinics, and close contact with patients or clients. These programs include: dental assisting, early childhood education, emergency medical technician, massage therapy, medical assisting, nursing, nursing assistant, paramedicine, pharmacy technician and veterinary technician. COCC will continue to strongly recommend all other COCC students and employees be fully COVID-19 vaccinated for the 2021-22 academic year.

There’s Madras Girls’ Basketball at the Buffalo Dome this evening when the Lady Buffs host Gladstone. You can hear the game on 91.9fm. Madras boys basketball will travel to Gladstone.

U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley on Wednesday pressed federal land managers on Oregon’s preparedness needs for the 2021 wildfire season as intense drought conditions persist and are expected to worsen in the state. Senator Merkley held a remote town hall for Jefferson County this week and in an interview with KWSO discussed recent wildfire events…

Wyden and Merkley asked the agencies to: 1) provide additional investments in aviation and other 21st century wildland firefighting technologies like drones and helicopters; 2) continue coordination with state and local fire response; and 3) ensure a thorough assessment of firefighting capacity to align resource availability with resource needs.

The Warm Springs Early Head Start and Head Start Programs are currently recruiting. Early Head Start is for infants to children age 3, and prenatal mothers. It is a federally funded home based program that provides weekly home visits and support year round. In addition they have seasonal activities, prenatal education, group socialization, developmental and nutritional assessments and more. Head Start is recruiting for the upcoming school year and is for kids ages 3 to 5. Contact the Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center to learn more.

The Museum at Warm Springs will feature the exhibit “Into the Fray: Native American Wildland Firefighters of Warm Springs” starting June 24th. It will be on display through September 25th. The museum is open Tuesday thru Saturday from 9am to 5pm, with a limited number of guests allowed in at a time.

Financial abuse can happen to anyone at any time, but perpetrators often target and exploit seniors. Scammers use several tactics to gain trust from seniors in order to steal their finances. Unfortunately, some of these offenders are the guardians who are responsible for acting in the person’s best interest. Senior financial exploitation can be difficult to identify. Here are six examples to watch for:

A new and overly protective friend or caregiver, especially if the senior is considering surrendering financial control to the person Fear of someone or a sudden change in feelings about them A lack of knowledge about financial status or reluctance to discuss financial matters Sudden or unexplained changes in spending habits, a will, trust, or beneficiary designation Unexplained checks made out to cash, unexplained loans, or unexplained disappearance of assets (cash, valuables, securities, etc.) And, suspicious signatures on the senior’s checks or other documents.

The website serveourseniors.org is available to learn about the red flags that may identify possible elder abuse by a guardian.