KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jun. 30, 2021

Senior lunch is today from 11am – 1pm for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Building. They are having pizza casserole and Greek salad with fresh fruit.

Warm Springs fisheries staff will be picking up Spring Chinook from the Little White Salmon National Fish Hatchery this afternoon. They expect to get back to distribute the fish around 2pm at the Warm Springs Community Center parking lot. You must be present to pick up fish. Elders can go to the front of the line. There is a limit of 2 fish per person. Please bring your own bag or cooler.

Tomorrow is the deadline for the 2021-2022 Tribal Scholarship which needs to be turned in at Higher Education. Get all the details and forms you need by contacting Carroll Dick at Higher Education or by checking the article on the SPILYAY TYMOO WEBSITE

COCC has a new Community Health Worker Class. After completing the class, students may become certified by the state of Oregon as a Community Health Worker. Students may apply for a scholarship that covers the entire course tuition. The scholarship application deadline is July 1st. You can find a link to the application in today’s Community Calendar on the KWSO website. Applicants must be age 18 or older.

Warm Springs WIC is offering clients Farmers Market checks that can be used to purchase fruit and vegetables at farmer stands in Oregon. In June and July – stop by the food cart area across from Warm Springs Market on Wednesdays between11am and 1pm or the ECE parking lot on Thursday afternoons from 4-5 to pick up your WIC Farmer Market check.

Warm Springs Recreation is offering outside programming for youth this summer at the Community Center. You do need to register to participate. For more information contact Recreation at 541-553-3243.

Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities reminds community members to please conserve water. Do not leave water running and limit lawn and garden watering to ensure adequate water levels are maintained in reservoirs. Water conservation is something we can all remain focused on throughout this summer, as something we can do to help the community.

If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

The Work Experience and Development Department is advertising for several trainee positions for cooks, cashiers, Fuel Attendances and a CHR Senior Specialist. To learn more call WEDD at 541-553-3324 or 3328.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is asking the community to use one of two places recommended for setting off fireworks this year: the Community Wellness Center and the Simnasho Long House Parking lot. Please do not light fireworks at other locations due to the high temperatures, lack of water, and a high potential for fire due to extreme dryness and drought. A safe and happy 4th is the goal – Let’s all stay hydrated and do our part in keeping the community safe.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy is still taking applications for the Summer Program. The office will be open on July 7th and July 21st from 9am to noon – parents can pick up the paperwork. It will open regular hours on August 2nd.

This weekend KWSO and other stations that are part of Oregon Community Media will share the broadcast of the Waterfront Blues festival live from Portland courtesy of KBOO radio. You can tune in for live music this Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from noon until 4. The Waterfront Blues Festival has become part of our 4th of July Holiday tradition here at Warm Springs Community Radio!