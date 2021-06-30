KWSO News for Wed., Jun. 30. 2021

There was a Power Outage in Warm Springs, early this morning from approximately 2:30-5:30. Pacific Power and Light continue to investigate the cause of the outage. Around 6:30, there was a second power outage due to an equipment failure. Due to the power outage – Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices will delay their opening until 1pm this afternoon as will the IHS clinic. This will allow time for facilities to have their HVAC systems checked.

The Madras Pioneer reports that the The Take Your Shot, Oregon campaign — ended on Sunday. Everyone who got at least one vaccination shot in Oregon is in the running for cash prizes. For those 18 and over there is a $1 million prize, with 36 $10,000 prizes — one for every county. Oregonians age 12 to 17 can win one of five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarships. Jefferson County Commissioners funded an additional 8 $10,000 prizes for adults and three $10,000 Oregon College Savings Plan accounts for youth in Jefferson County. Winners will be notified by phone. The call will come from Oregon Health Authority with a 503 or 971 area code. You will be asked about your vaccination status but not any financial information. So please be wary of SCAM calls.

In Oregon it’s likely this week restrictions will be lifted in most areas for wearing facemasks and social distancing as we near the 70% mark for adults 18 and older having been vaccinated statewide. Masks will continue to be required on public transportation and in medical facilities. Any Oregon business, or any county, can still choose to require them. In Warm Springs – folks are encouraged to continue to be cautious. Learn more HERE

As the Pacific Northwest swelters inside a so-called “heat dome”, a meteorologist for a fire command agency says conditions are especially primed for wildfires this year. KLCC’s Brian Bull reports that Eric Wise, is a predictive meteorologist for the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, which oversees fire management and suppression across Oregon and Washington. He says his biggest concern is the widespread drought conditions that opened up this wildfire season. Wise says “Drought as bad as we’ve seen it, most recent similar year was 2015, and this year has shaped up to be worse than that year in terms of the dryness. And then with the excessive heat that’s come in recently, that’s definitely got us primed for those fuels to be receptive to ignition.” According to Wise – Oregon and Washington will enter July at higher-than-normal fire risk. Come late August and September, he says conditions will return to normal levels, with full normalcy expected in October.

Fires in Redmond yesterday prompted evacuations and the closing of the Redmond Airport. The first southeast Redmond fire, Incident 419, according to KTVZ. The Antler Fire by Ninth Street and Evergreen avenue and was estimated at 20 acres less than an hour after reported, with a task force of engine crews from the Forest Service, BLM and Oregon Department of Forestry supporting Redmond Fire. A second fire, Incident 422, north of the Redmond Air Center, was estimated Tuesday evening at between 50-100 acres. A heavy air tanker was ordered to drop retardant and assist crews in stopping the fire at Highway 126. Water-dropping helicopters were working to cool hot spots.

Yesterday morning’s S-503 Fire reported that the 6,679 acre fire burning on the Warm Springs Reservation was 95% contained. One of the main priorities with the current “Excessive Heat Warning” is the safety of personnel. With the extreme temperations – there is also an increased potential for fire activity. Mop up and monitor activities continue today.

A fast-growing wildfire near the town of Weed, California prompted evacuations Monday and the closure of U.S. Highway 97 at the Oregon-California border. The lightning-sparked Lava Fire, first reported Friday morning, was burning 3 ½ miles northeast of Weed and 4 ½ miles southeast of Lake Shastina in the Shasta-Trinity-National Forest. Evacuation orders were issued by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, with Highway 97 closed in both directions 20 miles south of the state border. It was burning in rough, rocky terrain and visible from Highway 97 and Interstate 5. The fire was estimated at 17,591 acres yesterday afternoon and is 19% contained.

Oregon’s minimum wage goes up Thursday. OPB’s Kate Davidson reports that the state’s lowest paid workers are getting a raise … but how much of a raise depends on where they work. Oregon has a three-tier system based on geography … and cost of living. So minimum wage will rise to $12 dollars an hour in rural counties, such as Baker and Wheeler… … and to 12.75 in so-called “standard” counties, such as Deschutes and Lane… … and $14 dollars an hour in the Portland metro area. The federal minimum wage has been stuck at $7.25 for more than a decade. All three of Oregon’s minimum wages are among the highest in the nation, at least on a state level. Many individual cities around the country have gone higher. The boost comes as the pandemic and a tight labor market have increased pressure on employers to pay low-wage workers more. In Warm Springs the Tribes recognize the Federal Minimum Wage.

Here’s the weather forecast:

Today Patchy smoke. Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Patchy smoke. Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Patchy smoke. Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Friday Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Saturday Sunny and hot, with a high near 103.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Independence Day Sunny and hot, with a high near 102.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Monday Sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61.