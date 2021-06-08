KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jun. 8, 2021

The Healing from Grief conference is today and tomorrow in front of the Behavioral Health Center on campus. Today’s event opens at 8:30 and tomorrow at 8am. Everyone is welcome to attend and participate. Both Days – Warm Springs Public Health will be on site offering COVID-19 Vaccinations. They are offering all 3 vaccine options – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Walk – Ins are welcome. If you have questions, please call 541-553-2131.

There will also be a “Walk for Healing” today from 6-7pm. And tomorrow afternoon there will be a small powwow as part of the Healing from Grief event.

Senior lunch is today from 11am – 1pm for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is Chicken Fajitas, Friday will be Senior Breakfast instead of lunch.

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy today is the annual Egg Drop for Kindergarten thru 5th grade classrooms. The 8th Grade Recoognition Car Parade celebration is today at 5:15. And tomorrow is the last day of school and the annual field day.

A three week Summer Acceleration Camp for all grades is being offered at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy August 2nd thru the 20th. You do need to register. Please turn in your registration forms this week at the school office. Call 541-553-1128 if you have any questions.

Papalaxsimisha’s Cardio Club ends this week but Camelback Club will continue on Wednesday afternoons at 5:30, meeting at the rodeo grounds.

The Warm Springs Food Bank at the Commodities Building in the Industrial park is open today, tomorrow and Friday 9 to 4. You can call to check on eligibility – 541-553-3579.

The Oregon Department of Human Services office in Warm Springs is now located next to Commodities in the Industrial Park. They can help you with: SNAP; Temporary Assistance for Needy Families; Employment Related Day Care; Temporary Assistance for Domestic Violence Survivors; and the Oregon Health Plan.

Warm Springs WIC is offering clients Farmers Market checks that can be used to purchase fruit and vegetables at farmer stands in Oregon. In June and July – stop by the food cart area across from Warm Springs Market on Wednesdays between11am and 1pm or the ECE parking lot on Thursday afternoons from 4-5 to pick up your WIC Farmer Market check.

Warm Springs Nation Little League Team Pictures will be this Thursday and Friday behind the Community Center. All Uniforms need to be turned in after the photos. Pictures on Thursday are for Red Teams – the Rookies at 4, Minors at 4:45, Majors at 5:15 and Juniors at 5:45. Friday pictures are for Blue Teams on the same schedule.

OnTrack OHSU is having a Summer College Preparation series for current Warm Springs juniors who will be seniors in the fall. This is an opportunity to learn about colleges, write-essays, perfect a resume’, and find and apply for scholarships. They plan on having guest presentations as well as one on one help, supplies and a stipend-scholarship. You do need to apply online by June 15th. (https://ohsu.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0272xBTxtnPCNP8) There will be 5 sessions in all. If you have questions – you can contact Gordon Scott at (503) 347-5778

Indian Head Casino is hosting their 5th annual Car Show on Saturday June 19th from 10am – 3pm. The event will feature a covered food court, a live D.J. and special activities. To pre-register a vehicle call 503-789-8973. The event is open to the public with “Playing it Safe” protocols will be in place.

Central Oregon Community College’s commencement ceremony will be a drive thru event on Saturday June 12th. The event will be open to graduates of both 2021 & 2020.

