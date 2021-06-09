KWSO News for Wed., Jun. 9, 2021

The Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Center evacuated their facility late yesterday due to an unknown smell. Public Utilities did respond and has cleared ECE to open today at 1pm. So children in child care can be brought in at 1 this afternoon at Warm Springs ECE.

The Warm Springs K8 8th grade recognition car parade is today at 5. Students and their families will line up in the bus lane and the back parking lot. The Parade will wind around the back of the school passing by the front office. Vehicles can be decorated to celebrate the students. They will receive gifts and recognition. Students and Family do need to remain in their vehicle for the event.

As Oregon moves closer to lifting COVID-19 related restrictions statewide and reopening the economy, Gov. Kate Brown announced that 21 of the state’s 36 counties will increase capacity in restaurants, gyms, indoor entertainment venues and retail stores beginning on Friday. Last month, Brown set statewide and county vaccination targets, with the hope of reopening the state’s economy by the end of June. County risk level changes are updated each week, based on vaccination rates or declining case rates and positivity rates. On Tuesday, Brown announced that three counties — Lane, Coos and Wasco — would be joining 18 other counties in the lowest risk level. Jefferson County remains in the high risk level with 50.1% of those 16 and older with one or more COVID-19 vaccine doses. To move into lower risk – there needs to be a 65% rate or higher

56% of Warm Springs Community Members 16 and older have been vaccinated. There are opportunities to get vaccinated today and tomorrow at the Healing from Grief Conference that is happening in front of the Behavioral Health Center. There is a Vaccination Clinic in Madras this afternoon from 1-6 at the Jefferson County Senior Center as well – being put on by Jefferson County Public health. At both those clinics – they will offer all three COVID-19 vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, so you can choose the one that you prefer. No Appointments are needed and Walk-Ins are welcome.

A joint Oregon House & Oregon Senate redistricting committees meeting was held last night with a focus on information about several counties including Jefferson County. To help provide some insight on the impact of reapportionment, the committee brought in state demographic experts from the Portland State University Population Research Center the Oregon State Data Center.

Every 10 years following a Census, lawmakers look at changes in county and state demographics and participate In the establishment of district boundaries.

The state of Oregon is ramping up their publicity around the Take Your Shot, Oregon campaign that encourages COVID-19 vaccination with a goal of getting to a 70% statewide vaccination rate. The Campaign includes:

$1 million grand prize.

$10,000 prizes awarded in each of Oregon’s 36 counties — which means no matter where you live in Oregon, you have a chance to win.

Five 12 to 17-year-old vaccinated Oregonians will win a $100,000 college scholarship through the Oregon College Savings Plan.

In order to be entered to win, Oregonians must receive at least their first dose of a vaccine before June 28, 2021. Winners will be announced the following week.

Oregonians who already received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination at an Oregon pharmacy, health clinic, or mass vaccination site, including tribal sites, are automatically entered and eligible to win.

The Columbia River Zone 6 platform and Hook and Line Fishery is now allowing fish sales until further notice. The Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery is open Wednesday June 16th to Saturday June 19th and then again Monday June 21st to Thursday June 24th.

Jefferson County American Legion Post 125 in Madras is hosting flag retirements for the community on Monday June 14th at 3pm at the Veterans’ Memorial Garden on SW Madison Street by the Senior Center. Monday is Flag Day.

In Prep sports action – the Madras Girls Basketball team dropped a home contest to Corbett last night 52-47. On the road in Corbett – the White Buffalo Boys were also defeated by the Cardinals 67-56.