KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 6/10/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports no (ZERO) new case of COVID-19 from 10 tests conducted on Wednesday (06/09/21) at the Health & Wellness Center. There is currently 1 active case of COVID-19 on the Reservation.
TESTING
If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.
- 11321 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 765 Total Positive Cases resulted
- 103 positive tests have come from outside facilities
- There have been a total of 868 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.
VACCINATIONS
- 2624 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered
- 2115 2nd (Booster) doses have been given
You can call to schedule a vaccination anytime at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.
HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS
- There have been 83 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and all those people have been discharged.
- Charles hospitals are at 79.80% occupancy and ICUs are at 70.00%
- 25 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19.
#EmpowerWarmSprings
If you haven’t yet seen our interview with Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center CEO Hyllis Dauphinais and St Charles Chief Physician Executive Dr. Jeff Absalom – talking about the COVID-19 Pandemic response – you can find it HERE
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL