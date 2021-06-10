KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jun. 10, 2021

The “Take Your Shot, Oregon” campaign reminds everyone when you get a COVID-19 vaccination before June 28th – you are eligible to win a one million dollar grand prize. In Warm Springs You can call the Health & Wellness Center to schedule a vaccination by calling 541-2131.

It’s Senior Breakfast this morning instead of lunch today. On the menu: French toast with scrambled eggs and sausage.

Warm Springs Nation Little League Team Pictures are today behind the Community Center for Blue Teams with the Rookies at 4, Minors at 4:45, Majors at 5:15 and Juniors at 5:45. All uniforms will need to be turned Friday pictures are for Blue Teams on the same schedule.

Oregon US Senator Jeff Merkley will hold a remote and telephone town hall for Jefferson County this coming Tuesday afternoon at 4. (On a computer, smartphone or tablet: click here to join the Zoom meeting On the phone: Dial: 669-254-5252 Meeting ID: 160 599 3916# Passcode: 42151299#)

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.

The Heart of Oregon Corps is seeking applicants for their AmeriCorps and Stewardship programs, and soon for YouthBuild. All are welcome to FREE info sessions, happening every Tuesday through July. This is for young people ages 16-24 and the info sessions last about 30 minutes. In Warm Springs you can contact Melinda Poitra in Warm Springs at at 541-553-3324, to learn more.

The HUD 184 Native American Home Loan Program is now available to qualified individuals to purchase a home. You can learn more by contacting Dustin Seyler at the Warm Springs Community Action Team.

There will not be a Relay for Life event in Jefferson County this year however they are doing a fundraiser. Names of survivors and loved ones lost to cancer will be featured in a full page ad in the Madras Pioneer in July. You can make a donation to have a name included. Madras Bowl is coordinating the fundraiser.

Indian Head Casino is hosting their 5th annual Car Show on Saturday June 19th from 10am – 3pm. The event will feature a covered food court, a live D.J. and special activities. To pre-register a vehicle call 503-789-8973. The event is open to the public with “Playing it Safe” protocols will be in place.

The Oregon Department of Human Services office in Warm Springs is now located next to Commodities in the Industrial Park. They can help you with: SNAP; Temporary Assistance for Needy Families; Employment Related Day Care; Temporary Assistance for Domestic Violence Survivors; and the Oregon Health Plan.

KWSO is offering an opportunity for individuals or families to have their photos taken in regalia on what would have been Pi-Ume-Sha Saturday – June 26th – down at the Pi-Ume-Sha Grounds. Space is limited and appointments are needed. You can sign up by calling KWSO at 541-553-1968. Sign up will be first come first serve.

At KWSO – our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.