KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 6/24/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 0 news cases of COVID-19 from 10 tests conducted on Wednesday (06/23/21) at the Health & Wellness Center. There are currently 2 active case of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 8 close contacts being monitored daily.
TESTING
If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.
- 11494 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 767 Total Positive Cases resulted
- 105 positive tests have come from outside facilities
- There have been a total of 872 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.
VACCINATIONS
- 2697 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered
- 2234 2nd (Booster) doses have been given
You can call to schedule a vaccination anytime at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.
HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS
- There have been 83 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and all those people have been discharged.
- Charles hospitals are at 88.29% occupancy and ICUs are at 70.00% (they have 16 COVID-19 patients with 5 of those individuals in the ICU)
- 25 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19.
For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:
