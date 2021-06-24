S-503 Fire Update 6/24/21 9am

S-503 Fire Update 6/24/21 9:00am

The S-503 Fire is burning in timber and grasses on the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation and privately owned in-holdings protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry. This fire is being managed as a full suppression fire.

The fire has burned 6,679 acres. It is 30% contained. Approximately 535 acres is private in-holdings protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry.

For the past 48 hours, the fire has continued to remain in its current footprint. The fire perimeter is completely lined. Firefighters are focusing on securing containment lines by identifying smokes and hotspots within 100 feet of the fire line in areas of grass and 300 feet in timbered areas. Resources from the S-503 Fire will be available to assist the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation with any new fire starts.

Thursday will be the coolest of the following days with maximum temperatures between 80-85 with afternoon relative humidity between 21-26%. Winds will be light westerly in the morning increasing to to 5-8 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Thunderstorms are not expected today.

There are 472 personnel assigned to this fire. Resources include:

2–type 1 hotshot crews

5-type 2 initial attack crews

2-type 2 hand crews

2-camp crews

2-heavy helicopters

1-light helicopter

43-engines

6-dozers

16-water tender

4-skidgines

95 overhead

The Wasco County Sherriff’s Office has determined all residences west of Kelly Springs Rd/Back Walters Rd remain at evacuation Level 2 – Get Set. Anything east of Kelly Springs to Reservation Rd, including Walters Corners and the community of Pine Grove, also remains at Level 2 – Get Set.

For the safety of the firefighters and aircraft fighting the S-503 Fire, a temporary flight restriction has been placed over the fire area. Please consult the “Notice to Airman” for specifics. Wildfires are a “No Drone Zone.”

