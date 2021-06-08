KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 6/8/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports no (ZERO) new case of COVID-19 from 23 tests conducted on Monday (06/07/21) at the Health & Wellness Center. There is currently 1 active case of COVID-19 and 2 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

TESTING

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.

11287 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 765 Total Positive Cases resulted

103 positive tests have come from outside facilities

There have been a total of 868 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

VACCINATIONS

2598 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

2070 2 nd (Booster) doses have been given

(Booster) doses have been given 4% of Warm Springs Tribal Members 16 and older have been vaccinated

56% of Warm Springs Community Members 16 and older have been vaccinated

There is a COVID-19 vaccination clinic today at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church from 10am – 4pm. They will have all three COVID-19 vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. If you have put off getting vaccinated – here is a chance to get it done. Walk ins are welcome – or if you want to make an appointment you can call 541-553-2131.

COVID-19 vaccinations will also be offered during the Healing from Grief Conference that is happening tomorrow and Thursday in front of the Behavioral Health Center. Warm Springs Health & Wellness staff will be set up to offer your choice of the three COVID-19 vaccines.

You can call to schedule a vaccination anytime at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

Jefferson County Public Health is holding a Vaccination Clinic tomorrow at the Jefferson County Senior Center from 1-6pm. This is open to everyone ages 12 and older. They will have all three COVID-19 vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. For additional information you can call 541-475-4456. No Appointment is needed and Walk-Ins are welcome.

According to the Jefferson County Public Health Department – the county is close to a 60% vaccination rate.

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

There have been 83 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and all those people have been discharged.

Charles hospitals are at 78.83% occupancy and ICUs are at 66.67% (there are 22 cases of Covid-19 with 4 of those patients in the ICU)

25 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19.

