KWSO News for Tue., Jun. 8, 2021

There is a COVID-19 vaccination clinic today at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church from 10am – 4pm. Community Health Manager Katie Russell has this week’s Vaccination Information –

4% of Warm Springs Tribal Members 16 and older have been vaccinated

56% of Warm Springs Community Members 16 and older have been vaccinated

The redistricting process is now going on as is customary every 10 years following a census. There is extra attention being paid to the process this year – to make the point that representation matters and what has normally been a legislative task – is now being looked at to ensure fairness and equitable representation. WE DRAW OREGON held a virtual event yesterday called Tribal Nations Draw the line. A guest panel talked about the importance of the Tribal Representation in the Redistricting process.

Willa Powless is a Klamath Tribal Council member – she talks about what Tribal Nations Drawing the Line means to her

Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagen also talked about Tribal people and redistricting

State Representative WLnsvey Campos shared her perspective on Tribal Nations Drawing the Line

Oregon will be adding an additional district for representation in the US Congress. Where those lines will be drawn is not yet know.

Madras Girls Basketball hosts Corbett tonight with the boys team playing on the road. There remains a limit on spectators at games. KWSO will broadcast the game live on 91.9 FM. You can also watch a video stream of the Madras Girls Game. You can find the link on the Madras White Buffalo Girls Basketball Facebook Page.