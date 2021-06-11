KWSO News for Fri., Jun. 11, 2021

According to today’s Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update there have been no new cases of COVID-19 from testing at the Health & Wellness Center, in June, as of yesterday. Over the past two days (6/9-6/10/21) 15 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered with 54 second doses given.

Republican lawmakers have voted with majority Democrats in the Oregon House of Representatives to take the historic step of expelling a Republican member who had let violent, far-right protesters into the state Capitol on Dec. 21. Legislators said on the House floor that this could be the most important vote they ever cast. They then proceeded to expel an unapologetic Rep. Mike Nearman with a 59-1 vote. The Capitol has been closed to the public to protect against spread of the coronavirus. Nearman said he let the protesters in because he believes the Capitol should have been open.

For the first time, federal officials propose Chinook salmon fishing limits in order to keep the fish abundant for orcas. The southern resident killer whales primarily eat Chinook, aka king, salmon. Under the proposed rule, Chinook fishing would be delayed or completely prohibited in specific areas… in years with low salmon returns. Michael Milstein, a spokesperson with NOAA Fisheries says “The last time that happened was in 2007, but it’s gonna be in those years when the whales are particularly in need of prey to keep their energy and reproduction going.” In those low salmon years, commercial AND recreational fishing would be curtailed in areas near Grays Harbor, the Columbia River, Klamath River, and elsewhere on the West Coast. It would not impact tribal fishing rights. The proposal is open to public comment until August 2nd through NOAA Fisheries.

Day One of the NCAA Track and Field Championships was the first chance for many out-of-town fans and coaches to experience the new Hayward Field. KLCC’s Karen Richards compiled this audio postcard.

Central Oregon Community College (COCC) plans to fully reopen all campuses to students and the general public on Monday, August 23. Buildings and offices in Bend, Redmond, Madras and Prineville will be open and staffed to resume in-person services. On COCC’s Bend campus, the college will also reopen its track, field and trails to the public. Wickiup Residence Hall will reopen to residents as planned in the fall term. The college has been closed to the public since March 23, 2020, when COCC moved classes and services to remote delivery in response to an executive order from Oregon Governor Kate Brown in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. In-person learning at COCC for summer term will remain as currently scheduled. In the fall term, COCC will offer approximately fifty percent in-person classes, with the remaining fifty percent offered virtually (as remote, online or hybrid courses). Students will be able to successfully pursue their degree or certificate at COCC using the delivery method that best suits their learning and schedule needs.