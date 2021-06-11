KWSO Calendar for Sat., June 12, 2021

Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities reminds community members to please conserve water. Do not leave water running and limit lawn and garden watering to ensure adequate water levels are maintained in reservoirs. Water conservation is something we can all remain focused on throughout this summer, as something we can do to help the community.

The “Take Your Shot, Oregon” campaign reminds everyone when you get a COVID-19 vaccination before June 28th – you are eligible to win a 10 thousand dollar prize from your county and a one million dollar grand prize. In Warm Springs You can call the Health & Wellness Center to schedule a vaccination by calling 541-2131.

Bend’s High Desert Museum’s new exhibit is “In Time’s Hum: The Art and Science of Pollination.” The exhibit features graphite drawings, striking photographs of native flora, animations, lines of poetry and vibrant pollen color studies. You can learn more at the Museum’s website.

Oregon US Senator Jeff Merkley will hold a remote and telephone town hall for Jefferson County this coming Tuesday afternoon at 4. (On a computer, smartphone or tablet: click here to join the Zoom meeting On the phone: Dial: 669-254-5252 Meeting ID: 160 599 3916# Passcode: 42151299#)

Indian Head Casino is hosting their 5th annual Car Show on Saturday June 19th from 10am – 3pm. The event will feature a covered food court, a live D.J. and special activities. To pre-register a vehicle call 503-789-8973. The event is open to the public with “Playing it Safe” protocols will be in place.

The 3rd annual Superman – Wonder Woman Challenge is back on Sunday June 27th. The challenge is a 3.9 mile outdoor rugged terrain foot race and/or a 9.4 mile bike race. They will also have a “Boot Scootin’ Stroll” 1.75 mile fun run. For registration and cost information – contact Austin Greene at 541-553-3243.

OnTrack OHSU is having a Summer College Preparation series for current Warm Springs juniors who will be seniors in the fall. This is an opportunity to learn about colleges, write-essays, perfect a resume’, and find and apply for scholarships. They plan on having guest presentations as well as one on one help, supplies and a stipend-scholarship. You do need to apply online by June 15th. (https://ohsu.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0272xBTxtnPCNP8) There will be 5 sessions in all. If you have questions – you can contact Gordon Scott at (503) 347-5778

KWSO is offering an opportunity for individuals or families to have their photos taken in regalia on what would have been Pi-Ume-Sha Saturday – June 26th – down at the Pi-Ume-Sha Grounds. Space is limited and appointments are needed. You can sign up by calling KWSO at 541-553-1968. Sign up will be first come first serve.

For listeners and those connecting online, KWSO is public media with a local lens.