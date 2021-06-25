KWSO News for Fri., Jun. 25, 2021

Late yesterday – Highway 26 was closed for a time between mileposts 103 and 110, due to wildfire. Warm Springs Fire Management posted that the “Lower Deck Fire” burned an estimated 600 plus acres. The fire apparently started at the old mill site in several old log decks that spontaneously combusted. That sparked several small fires in the area. One of the eastern most fires spotted across the Deschutes River and climbed up a ridge of the canyon. Fire spread both north and south. Air support of several water dropping helicopters and fire retardant air tankers helped slow the north flank of the fire. Crews were on site through the night to monitor containment lines and deal with hot spots.

Last night’s S-503 Fire Update from Northwest Incident Management Team 8, reported that the fire has burned 6,679 acres with 50% containment. The fire perimeter is completely lined. There are 519 fire personnel on the S-503 fire.

U.S. wildfire managers are considering shifting from seasonal to full-time firefighting crews to deal with what has become a year-round wildfire season and making the jobs more attractive by increasing pay and benefits. There’s a push in Congress to increase firefighter pay and convert at least 1,000 seasonal wildland firefighters to permanent, full-time, year-round workers. U.S. Forest Service Deputy Chief Christopher French told the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on Thursday that firefighters are underpaid. Officials at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, they face a potential shortage of firefighters because the starting wage of $13 an hour isn’t high enough.

The Museum at Warm Springs opened a new exhibit in the changing exhibit gallery yesterday called “Into The Fray: Native American Wildland Firefighters” The exhibit will be on display into September. The Museum is open 9-5 Tuesdays thru Saturdays. The Museum at Warm Springs has begun a membership drive in honor of former Board of Directors Member Autwai Ken Smith. The Roundhouse Foundation is matching any funds from new museum memberships during this drive. In August the Museum will host its annual Honor Dinner and Celebration in Portland. With U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo and author and Warm Springs elder George W. Aguilar, Sr. to be honored. You can learn more about supporting the Museum at Warm Springs at their WEBSITE

Columbia River Zone 6 will see the Commercial Fisheries second summer season fishery starting next Monday, June 28th to Thursday, July 1st and 6 am Monday, July 5th to 6 pm Thursday, July 8th. The open area is all of Zone 6. In other news from Warm Springs Fisheries – Next Wednesday, June 30th, fisheries staff will be traveling to Little White Salmon National Fish Hatchery to pick up salmon to distribute. They expect 250 spring chinook. Distribution will be at the Warm Springs Community Center starting around 2 pm. You must be present to pick up fish. Elders can go to the front of the line. There is a limit of 2 fish per person. Please Bring your own bag or cooler.

In Prep Sports – Tri Valley League Honors were announced this week and the Madras Lady White Buffalos were named Team of the Year. Player of the Year was Jayden Davis. Davis and Kathryce Danzuka were named to the first team. DaRia White made the 2nd team and honorable Mention went to Taya Holliday, ChaCha Ramirez and Sasha Esquiro. Jerin Say was named Coach of the Year. For the Boys – White Buffalo Jordan Mitchell was named to the second team.

Record-high heat is forecast in the Pacific Northwest this weekend, raising concerns about wildfires and the health of people in a region where many don’t have air conditioning. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch and predicted “dangerously hot” conditions Friday through at least Tuesday. The agency said the lengthy heat wave will cover portions of Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Temperatures are expect to reach 114 degrees. In Warm Springs a Cooling Shelter will be available for anyone struggling with this weekend’s hot temperatures. The Cooling Shelter will be located at the Warm Springs K-8 in the cafeteria and will open Saturday afternoon at 1pm.