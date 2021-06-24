KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jun. 25, 2021

The Warm Springs Tribal Council will have a bag distribution event recognizing the Treaty of 1855 this morning. Bags will be handed out in front of the Admin building starting at 9am until all bags are gone.

A Horse Parade in recognition of the signing of the treaty and in remembrance of those who have passed on will take place this morning. It will begin at 9am at the old elementary school and go on to the powwow grounds. Folks are welcome to memorialize family members with an empty saddle and horse. All veterans are encouraged to participate.

Senior lunch is today from 11am – 1pm for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu: Slow Roasted Beef.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days scheduled for this weekend has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19. The annual event commemorates the signing of the Treaty of 1855 between the Indians of Middle Oregon and the United States Government. KWSO will be broadcasting recordings from past Pi-Ume-Sha’s all weekend. We will bring you the sounds of Pi-Ume-Sha starting tonight at 7pm.

KWSO is offering an opportunity for individuals or families to have their photos taken in regalia on what would have been Pi-Ume-Sha Saturday –tomorrow– down at the Pi-Ume-Sha Grounds. Space is limited and appointments are needed. You can sign up by calling KWSO at 541-553-1968. Sign up will be first come first serve.

The Superman – Wonder Woman Challenge is this Sunday. The challenge is a 3.9 mile outdoor rugged terrain foot race and/or a 9.4 mile bike race. They will also have a “Boot Scootin’ Stroll” 1.75 mile fun run. This is the 3rd annual event and this year – honors founder Azar Spino. For registration and cost information – contact Austin Greene at 541-553-3243.

The “Take Your Shot, Oregon” campaign reminds everyone when you get a COVID-19 vaccination before Monday, June 28th – you are eligible to win a one million dollar grand prize. In Warm Springs You can call the Health & Wellness Center to schedule a vaccination by calling 541-2131.

Warm Springs Recreation is offering outside programming for youth this summer at the Community Center. You do need to register to participate. For more information contact Recreation at 541-553-3243.

The Work Experience and Development Department is advertising for several trainee positions for cooks, cashiers, Fuel Attendances and a CHR Senior Specialist. To learn more call WEDD at 541-553-3324 or 3328.

Wildhorse Resort & Casino has cancelled its 2021 Wildhorse Pow Wow which was scheduled for July 2-4.

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey continues to seek input to document the community’s priorities, preferences and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ Natural Resources for the 2022 IRMP Revision. You can find the survey ONLINE where there is also a link to the current IRMP that you can review.

Warm Springs WIC is offering clients Farmers Market checks that can be used to purchase fruit and vegetables at farmer stands in Oregon. In June and July – stop by the food cart area across from Warm Springs Market on Wednesdays between11am and 1pm or the ECE parking lot on Thursday afternoons from 4-5 to pick up your WIC Farmer Market check.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.

COCC has a new Community Health Worker Class. After completing the class, students may become certified by the state of Oregon as a Community Health Worker. Students may apply for a scholarship that covers the entire course tuition. The scholarship application deadline is July 1st. Here’s the link to the application. Applicants must be age 18 or older.