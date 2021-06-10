KWSO News for Thu., Jun. 10, 2021

There is an opportunity to get your COVID-19 vaccination at the Healing from Grief Conference that is happening today in front of the Behavioral Health Center. Warm Springs Health & Wellness staff will be set up to offer your choice of the three COVID-19 vaccines. No appointment is needed.

Today is the last day of school for Jefferson County 509-J students. At the Warm Springs K8 yesterday was the annual egg drop for Kindergarten thru 5th grade classrooms and the 8th grade class had their family car parade and recognition. Today is field day and students will enjoy lunch in classrooms with an ice cream treat. Students do need to be sure and return all technology that they checked out from the school this past year and return all library books.

The Councilors at the K8 want to recognize are the student names for demonstrating GRIT this school year:

Abigail Eriza Emery Spino Mathias Martin

Accalia Charley Estan Aguilar Miayala Suppah

Aiden Jimenez Orozco Fiske Clark Payton Noonon

Aiyana Suppah Giuliana Bethaliss Pearl Heath

Amarius Stevens Glenn Whiz Pixie Santos Red Dog

Andrew Winishut Paul Heaven Stwyer Quintin Ohte

Annalese Brisbois-James Irenecia Smith-Queahpama RayLine Anderson

Ariany Eriza Jacob Adams Raysin Miller

Arlene Jim Jaden Suppah Renee Robinson Garcia

Asher Stwyer Jalen Switzler Reyden Medina

Attica Garcia Jalena Howe Weaselhead River Edwards

Ava Collins Jamie Tohet Robyn Givens

Brooklin Switzler Jayden Esquiro Sequoya Edwards

Caden Greene Joesph Boise Taniyah Spino

Calvin Charley Jr. JoLessa Main Tommy Eaglespeaker

Carla Wananiwit Kade Fueava Tony Suppah

CC Jade Selam Van Pelt Keadyn Jensen Veronica Givens

Ciara Wolfe Kylan Yaw Wallace Herkshan

Craig Tailfeathers Kyle Frank Warrior Smith

Danelle Andy Lazarus Hellon Winola Brisbois

Daniel Jackson Louis Smith Wylie Brisbois

Daniel Tewee Lundy Tewee Y’isidro Greene

Deklyn Parton Maddison Jim Zashawn Perez

Diaz Arthur Maria Johnson Ziriako Kollen

Donnie Polk Tewee Marie Wahchumwah

Ella Caldera Marsaddius Sohappy Perez

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is planning an acknowledgement activity for 6th – 8th grade Honor Students for their academic achievement at mid-term, by hosting an afternoon of bowling and pizza at Madras Bowl on June 18th at 1:00 pm. Families will need to provide transportation. If your honor student wants to participate please call Joni Wallulatum at Prevention, 541-615-0036.

Warm Springs Tribal Subsistence Fishers that have been Negatively Effected by COVID-19 can apply for financial assistance. The Warm Springs Fish and Wildlife Committee will oversee the application and financial awards process. Funds are very limited. The amount of funding a subsistence fisher might receive is unknown until all applications are submitted and evaluated by the Committee. Application forms are available at the Tribal Administration Office. Completed forms must be returned to the drop box at the Tribal Administration Office no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 2. HERE is the full notice

In prep sports both Madras basketball teams lost to Corbett on Tuesday night and they are looking to turn that around tonight. The girls will travel to Corbett and the boys are home. KWSO will broadcast the boys game live here on 91.9 FM with tip off at 7.