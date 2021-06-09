KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jun. 10, 2021

Today is day 2 of the “Healing From Grief” conference in front of the Behavioral Health Center on campus. Everyone is welcome and no pre-registration is needed. There will be a a small powwow this afternoon as part of the event.

Warm Springs Health & Wellness staff will be at the Healing from Grief conference offering COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 12 and older. No appointment is needed.

Today is the last day of school for 509J schools. A three week Summer Acceleration Camp for all grades is being offered at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy August 2nd thru the 20th. You do need to register. Please turn in your registration forms this week at the school office. Call 541-553-1128 if you have any questions. The 509-J Summer Meal Program begins next Monday.

For anyone struggling with meth or opioid addiction – there is a Support Group this afternoon at 2 at the old elementary gym building. To learn more you can stop by or call Antonio Gentry at 541-615-0035.

Warm Springs Nation Little League Team Pictures are today and tomorrow behind the Community Center. All Uniforms need to be turned in after the photos. Pictures on Thursday are for Red Teams – the Rookies at 4, Minors at 4:45, Majors at 5:15 and Juniors at 5:45. Friday pictures are for Blue Teams on the same schedule.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is planning their Summer Program for youth 5 years and older. The Summer Program will start June 11th. They will be open Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm. The summer fee is $25 per youth. Contact June Smith at 541-553-2323 or email her at jsmith@bgcsc.org to learn more.

Warm Springs WIC is offering clients Farmers Market checks that can be used to purchase fruit and vegetables at farmer stands in Oregon. You can stop by the ECE parking lot this afternoon from 4-5 to pick up your WIC Farmer Market check.

Due to COVID-19 and Jefferson County remaining in the high risk level – Madras High School basketball games – have limited spectators to 2 people for each senior player. The Boys host Corbett tonight at 7pm. KWSO will broadcast the action here on 91.9 FM.

Cascades East Transit offers a Rural Veteran Healthcare Transportation Service. You can call to arrange for a ride to any type of healthcare related need. Call 541-385-8680. This is a door to door service for veterans who live in Jefferson, Crook & Deschutes Counties and on the Warm Springs Reservation.

The Oregon Dept. of Human Resources office has moved from the Family Resource Center to the Commodities Building at 42178 Holiday Street. Hours are 8am – 5pm Monday thru Friday. You can call them at 541-553-1626.

The Office of Native American Programs at Washington State University is still recruiting Native American high school students for the “Exploring Higher Education” Virtual Summer Camp. They will keep registration open until all 40 slots are filled. They have 10 more slots level The camp is scheduled for July 19th-July 30th. You can learn more online at NATIVE dot WSU dot EDU slash NYEHE

For useful information, all kinds of music and local news – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online.