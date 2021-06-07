KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jun. 8, 2021

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda are the December 2020 financials, American Rescue Plan Funding, Fish & Wildlife on and off Reservation Committees. After lunch there will be updates from the Education Committee and from the Warm Springs Community Action Team. Resolutions will be presented and the NORCOR Agreement and Resolution will be discussed.

A COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is today at the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church from 10am – 4pm. They are offering all 3 vaccine options – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Walk – Ins are welcome. If you have questions, please call 541-553-2131.

There will also be an opportunity to get a COVID-19 Vaccination at the “Healing From Grief” conference tomorrow and Thursday in front of the Behavioral Health Center on campus. They will be set up onsite and be offering all three vaccine options for anyone interested in being vaccinated.

The Healing from Grief conference is asking for Washut Drummers to open the conference Wednesday morning at 8:30. Shaker members are requested for the opening prayer on Thursday at 8am.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy will have an 8th Grade Car Parade celebration this Wednesday at 5:15 to recognize the achievement of next year’s high school freshman!

The last day of school for 509-J schools is this Thursday. A three week Summer Acceleration Camp for all grades is being offered at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy August 2nd thru the 20th. You do need to register. Please turn in your registration forms this week at the school office. Call 541-553-1128 if you have any questions.

Warm Springs Nation Little League Team Pictures will be this Thursday and Friday behind the Community Center. All Uniforms need to be turned in after the photos. Pictures on Thursday are for Red Teams – the Rookies at 4, Minors at 4:45, Majors at 5:15 and Juniors at 5:45. Friday pictures are for Blue Teams on the same schedule.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is planning their Summer Program for youth 5 years and older. The Summer Program will start June 11th. They will be open Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm. The summer fee is $25 per youth. Contact June Smith at 541-553-2323 or email her at jwmith@bgcsc.org to learn more.

Papalaxsimisha Cardio Club will end this week but Camelback Club will continue on Wednesday afternoons at 5:30, meeting at the rodeo grounds.

The Jefferson County Library has begun their “I Am A Story” project that wants to collect stories from people over the next year about living in Jefferson County. You can lean more about how you can share your story at the library website -J C L D dot ORG. https://www.jcld.org/i-am-a-story-project

Warm Springs Housing Authority is taking applications for their COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance (ERS) program for RENTERS ONLY. You can learn more and apply ONLINE. Click on that link to see if you qualify and you can apply.

Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities reminds community members to please conserve water. Do not leave water running and limit lawn and garden watering to ensure adequate water levels are maintained in reservoirs. Water conservation is something we can all remain focused on throughout this summer, as something we can do to help the community.

At KWSO – our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.