KWSO News for Wed., Jun. 2, 2021

The Sycan River Fire is burning in the Freemont National Forest 20 miles Northeast of Beatty near Klamath Falls. The wildfire has burned 679 acres and is 10% contained. Approximately 85% of the fire is lined with 225 personnel on site. The fire started on Sunday and the cause remains under investigation.

Bend Fire responded to a reported small brush fire near Empire and the Parkway yesterday afternoon. The fire was spreading along railroad tracks but was quickly stopped at 1/4 acre. BNSF stopped train traffic for a short time while Bend Fire and Police crews worked to stop the fire from spreading further. The cause of the fire was not determined. No buildings were damaged.

On Tuesday (6/1/21) the weekly announcement about county COVID-19 risk levels was made and although 3 counties improved their status – Jefferson and Crook Counties remain in the High Risk category. With that are restrictions that include limited spectators at the Madras and Bridges high schools graduation ceremonies this Saturday. It will be a live in person event in Stampede Stadium – but seniors will have a limited number of tickets. HERE is the High School Graduation Update.

Oregon will soon raffle off nearly two million dollars in cash prizes. The lottery is meant to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates. And in Central Oregon, Jefferson county’s leadership wants to sweeten the deal. OPB’s Emily Cureton reports that Jefferson County Commissioners want to give even more cash prizes to local residents– of whom 60 percent remain unvaccinated. The contest automatically enters all Oregonians who get at least one dose of a vaccine by June 27th. As it stands, one person from each of Oregon’s 36 counties will win ten thousand dollars each, and one winner statewide takes home a one million dollar grand prize. Jefferson County commissioners approved diverting a chunk of local CARES Act Funding back to the state. They want that money to create 11 additional local prizes. County Commissioner Kelly Simmelink said the plan still needs approval from state regulators. In May, Governor Kate Brown tied rules on economic reopening to vaccination rates.

There is a BBQ today being hosted by the Branch of Natural Resources and Tribal Council Committees to get input from Community Members for the Integrated Resource Management Plan 2022 Update. Austin Smith Jr. is a wildlife biologist for the Tribes.

The event today is 11:30-1:30 behind the Warm Springs Community Center. If you want to give input – you can visit KWSO.org and click on the IRMP box and that will take you to the survey and additional information.

Tensions have been building in Klamath Falls in recent weeks over water. This year water has been shut off to farmers in the federal irrigation project along the Oregon-California border because of extreme drought conditions. The drought is also affecting Native American tribes, and threatening endangered fish and bird species that rely on several national wildlife refuges. Jefferson Public Radio’s Holly Dillemuth says that a group of protestors that includes several farmers say they are planning to break into the headgates where the irrigation water is controlled to forcibly turn it on.The two Klamath Basin farmers that are camped next to the headgates, they are planning a standoff. They haven’t said when they’re going to do it but they do plan to breach the fence that surrounds the headgates. During a similar drought in 2001, irrigators broke into the federal Bureau of Reclamation’s headgates and turned the water on in protest. Many other farmers in the Klamath Basin have said they oppose this kind of action and that it will be counterproductive.

The Madras Boys Basketball team dropped a Tri Valley league contest to North Marion last night at home with the final score 65-49. The Lady Buffs won on the road in North Marion last night 50-41. Both teams will face the Huskies again on Thursday night with the girls at home and the boys on the road. Only limited spectators can attend due to the high risk status of Jefferson County.