KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 6/2/21

The Warm Springs Community COVID-19 Update today reported no (zero) new cases of COVID-19 from 45 tests conducted on Tuesday (06/01/21) at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. There are currently 6 active cases of COVID-19 and 8 close contacts being monitored.

TESTING

11212 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 765 Total Positive Cases resulted

103 positive tests have come from outside facilities

There have been a total of 868 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.

VACCINATIONS

2578 Primary COVID-19 Vaccinations have been given.

2057 2nd Booster doses of COVID-19 vaccinations have been given.

You can call to schedule a vaccination at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

55.4% of Warm Springs Residents 16 years of age and older have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

25 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19.

83 people from our community have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and 83 have been discharged.

Currently St. Chalres hospitals are at 82.41% occupancy and their ICUs are at 73.33% capacity. There are 32 COVID-19 patients with 8 of those in the ICU.

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS

Warm Springs Tribal Council yesterday accepted a recommendation from the local COVID-19 Response Team for new COVID-19 protocols that would become effective on June 7th as long as cases continue to decline and the vaccination rate continues to increase. Starting June 7th on the Warm Springs Reservation – fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear a mask indoors in public places where vaccination statuses of individuals are checked. Your vaccination card or a picture of your card will need to be shown to enter Tribal buildings. If proof cannot be provided, masks need to be worn. Masks will be required in areas where people are not asked about their vaccination status. Each Tribal building will make a plan for new hours – reopening to the public with hours posted by June 1st to go into effect June 7th.

Jefferson County remains in the High Risk category for COVID-19. You can find all the details about protocols based on county risk levels HERE

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION