S-503 Fire Update 6/29/21 9am

This is this morning’s update on the S-503 Fire Update from Warm Springs Fire Management, Incident Commander, Travis Moyer at 9:00am.

A Type-3 fire management organization lead by Incident Commander (IC) Travis Moyer is in command of the S-503 Fire. Fire Updates will be distributed once daily with additional information provided throughout the day via Facebook and the Inciweb website. The S-503 Fire is located in timber and grasses on the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation and privately owned in-holdings protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry. This fire is being managed as a full suppression fire.

The Fire Information line is (541) 553-2004 and it is open from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Acreage: 6,679 (approximately 535 acres is private in-holdings protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry). Containment: 95%

One of the main priorities of the team and firefighters is the safety of personnel that working, along with securing the fire line. The Pacific Northwest is going through a historic heat wave with the National Weather Service issuing an “Excessive Heat Warning”. Firefighters are well informed with extra guidance for heat-related illnesses, watch-out situation metrics and cooling tents to care for the firefighters during the anticipated record temperatures. In the coming days as the temperature rises and with a dropping relative humidity, there is an increased potential for fire activity.

Fire activity on this fire is minimal and activity is in mop up and monitor status, Firefighters and engine crews have been working on cooling hot spots and advancing into the interior of the fire’s containment line for several days now. Firefighters are continuing to mop-up areas of heat to the provided mop-up standards to create a cold, black perimeter around the fire’s edge which footprint has remained the same.

Firefighting resources are prepared to respond to new starts today on the Warm Springs Reservation and surrounding areas.

Again, today temperatures are predicted to reach historic highs. The phrase coined is “Extreme and Excessive Heat” by the National Weather Service for our region. Weather will be sunny and hot with temperatures near 109 degrees in the lower elevations and 100 degrees around 3,200 ft. Relative humidity is at 12% today with northeast winds 3 mph with gusts up to 22 mph on the ridges this afternoon.

Resources: 152 Total: 3-type 2 initial attack crews, 5-type 2 hand crews, 2-camp crews, 1-heavy helicopters, 1-light helicopter, 11-engines, 1-dozer, 8-water tenders, and 7 overhead personnel.

Closures and Evacuations: Evacuation Levels have been lifted for Pine Grove as of 1800 or 6:00 pm on June 28th, 2021.

Temporary Flight Restrictions: For the safety of the firefighters and aircraft fighting the S-503 Fire, a temporary flight restriction has been placed over the fire area. Please consult the “Notice to Airman” for specifics. Wildfires are a “No Drone Zone.”