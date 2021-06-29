KWSO News for Tue., Jun. 29, 2021

Due to the extreme heat Monday, the Orange Tent Operation at the clinic closed early along with curbside pharmacy service. Today the Orange Tent will be open until noon and then any COVID-19 testing will be done inside the clinic. Pharmacy curbside service will close at 3pm so please be there by 2:45 for pharmacy pick ups. The Health & Wellness Center registered a temperature of 116.9 degrees yesterday and in the parking lot, there was a reading of 127 degrees off the black top around 2pm.

The Take Your Shot, Oregon campaign — which sought to promote COVID-19 vaccinations — ended on June 27. Now, the wait begins to see who won. Everyone who received at least one vaccination shot in Oregon was automatically entered. One Oregonian 18 and older will win the $1 million prize, while 36 others will win $10,000 prizes — with one winner in each county in Oregon. Oregonians age 12 to 17 have a chance to win one of five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarships. More than 2.3 million vaccinated Oregonians must now wait for a call to see if they are a winner. The lucky winners will be notified by phone within the next week. Here are a few tips to know the call is legitimate:

The call will come from Oregon Health Authority.

The call will come from a 503 or 971 area code.

The caller will ask about your vaccination status.

The caller will NOT ask about financial information. A caller who asks for any financial information is fraudulent and a scam. Hang up immediately.

The S-503 Fire on the Warm Springs Reservation remains at 95 percent contained this morning as mop up work continues. Full containment is estimated to occur by this Friday. 152 total personnel remain on the fire.

NeighborImpact’s Weatherization Program is accepting applications from residents of Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs to help lower energy costs and increase the durability of their homes. The Weatherization Program provides free services to income-qualified renters or homeowners living in manufactured and stick-built homes. The program is currently scheduling home energy audits for qualified applicants. Apply today and have a more comfortable, energy-efficient home by winter. Services provided include insulation for floors, ceilings and walls; air sealing and duct sealing, and assessments and replacing of heating, cooling and water systems as needed. Income limits, guidelines and applications can all be found on their website at: https://www.neighborimpact.org/get-help/help-with-bills/home-weatherization/