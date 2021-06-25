S-503 Fire Update Fri., Jun. 25, 2021 9am

The 6,679 acre S-503 fire on the Warm Springs Reservation is located in timber and grasses and also is burning on 535 of privately owned in-holdings protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry. The fire is at 50% containment.

The S-503 Fire has remained in its current footprint for the past several days. An interior flare-up of unburned fuels last night moved toward the fire’s edge but firefighters were able to maintain a secure perimeter. Firefighters are focusing on strengthening containment lines by cooling smokes and hotspots within 100 feet of the fire line in areas of grass and 300 feet in timbered areas. Firefighters are patrolling on the ground and using infra-red night heat detection photography to locate hotspots.

Two hotshot crews, three engines, and a taskforce leader from the S-503 Fire are assisting in the securing and holding efforts of the Mill Fire which started on the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs Reservation yesterday.

The incident management team is continuing to prioritize firefighter safety by providing extra guidance for heat-related illnesses, watch-out situation metrics and cooling tents to care for the firefighters during the anticipated historic heat event.

Weather: Temperatures will continue to rise over the next several days to historic highs. Today, temperatures will increase to 92 degrees in lower elevations and 87 degrees around the ridges around 3,200 ft. Minimum relative humidity is forecast for 20 to 25% with northeast winds 8 mph then northwest 7 mph after 1600 hrs. with gusts to 16 mph in the afternoon.

Resources: 530 Total: 2–type 1 hotshot crews, 5-type 2 initial attack crews, 5-type 2 hand crews, 2-camp crews, 2-heavy helicopters, 1-light helicopter, 39-engines, 6-dozers, 16-water tender, 4-skidgines, and 99 overhead.

Closures and Evacuations: The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office has lowered all residences west of Kelly Springs Rd/Back Walters Rd to a Level 1 – Get Set. Anything east of Kelly Springs to Reservation Rd, including Walters Corners and the community of Pine Grove, is also a Level 1 – Get Set.

Temporary Flight Restrictions: For the safety of the firefighters and aircraft fighting the S-503 Fire, a temporary flight restriction has been placed over the fire area. Please consult the “Notice to Airman” for specifics. Wildfires are a “No Drone Zone.”

Fire Information: (541) 670-0812 (8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.) or (541) 553-2004 (8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.)

E-mail: 2021.S-503@firenet.gov

You can read the complete fire update HERE

And HERE is today’s mapping