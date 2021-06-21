Subsistence Fisher Financial Assistance

Warm Springs Tribal Subsistence Fishers that have been negatively affected by COVID-19 can apply for financial assistance. The Warm Springs Fish and Wildlife Committee will oversee the application and financial awards process. Funds are limited. The amount of funding a subsistence fisher might receive is unknown until all applications are submitted and evaluated by the Committee. Application forms are available at the Tribal Administration Office and you can also download a copy online at KWSO dot ORG. Completed forms must be returned to the drop box at the Tribal Administration Office no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 2.