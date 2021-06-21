KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jun. 22, 2021

The HUD 184 Native American Home Loan Program is now available to qualified individuals to purchase a home. You can learn more by contacting Dustin Seyler at the Warm Springs Community Action Team.

There will not be a Relay for Life event in Jefferson County this year however they are doing a fundraiser. Names of survivors and loved ones lost to cancer will be featured in a full page ad in the Madras Pioneer in July. You can make a donation to have a name included. Madras Bowl is coordinating the fundraiser.

The Jefferson County Library Summer Reading program this year is called “Tails and Tales” and is all about animals. You can learn more about the Summer Reading Program at the library website.

Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda are updates from Human Resources, Finance, Governmental Affairs, Managed Care, Administrative Services, Procurement, Tribal Court, High Lookee Lodge, Public Safety, Natural Resources and Veterans Services.

Papalaxsimisha has Camelback Club on Wednesday afternoons at 5:30, meeting at the rodeo grounds.

The Museum at Warm Springs will feature its exhibit “Into the Fray: Native American Wildland Firefighters of Warm Springs and Beyond” June 24th through September 25th. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9am to 5pm.

For anyone struggling with meth or opioid addiction – there is a Support Group this afternoon at 2 at the old elementary gym building. To learn more you can stop by or call Antonio Gentry at 541-615-0035.

The Jefferson County Library has begun their “I Am A Story” project that wants to collect stories from people over the next year about living in Jefferson County. You can learn more about how you can share your story at the library website.

Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days scheduled for June 25th thru the 27th has been cancelled this year due to COVID-19. The annual event commemorates the signing of the Treaty of 1855 between the Indians of Middle Oregon and the United States Government.

Wildhorse Resort & Casino has announced the cancellation of the 2021 Wildhorse Pow Wow which was scheduled for July 2-4.

Warm Springs Tribal Subsistence Fishers that have been negatively affected by COVID-19 can apply for financial assistance. The Warm Springs Fish and Wildlife Committee will oversee the application and financial awards process. Funds are limited. The amount of funding a subsistence fisher might receive is unknown until all applications are submitted and evaluated by the Committee. Application forms are available at the Tribal Administration Office and you can also download a copy online on the KWSO website. Completed forms must be returned to the drop box at the Tribal Administration Office no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 2.

COCC has a new Community Health Worker Class. After completing the class, students may become certified by the state of Oregon as a Community Health Worker. Students may apply for a scholarship that covers the entire course tuition. The scholarship application deadline is July 1st. Here is the application link . Applicants must be age 18 or older.

The “Take Your Shot, Oregon” campaign reminds everyone when you get a COVID-19 vaccination before June 28th – you are eligible to win a 10 thousand dollar prize from your county and a one million dollar grand prize. In Warm Springs You can call the Health & Wellness Center to schedule a vaccination by calling 541-2131.

KWSO is offering an opportunity for individuals or families to have their photos taken in regalia on what would have been Pi-Ume-Sha Saturday – June 26th – down at the Pi-Ume-Sha Grounds. Space is limited and appointments are needed. You can sign up by calling KWSO at 541-553-1968. Sign up will be first come first serve.