Support KWSO this 4th of JULY

We are offering special programming from noon until midnight on the 4th of July!

From noon – 4pm tune into KWSO for the live broadcast of the Waterfront Blues Festival from Portland, courtesy of KBOO radio and Oregon Community Media. Featured acts are MarchFourth + Outer Orbit featuring Sarah Clarke with special guests LaRhonda Steele & Arietta Ward + Johnny Rawls + Kevin Selfe + Bloco Alegria.

From 4-7pm we will have a special edition of Talking Drum for your holiday enjoyment.

7pm – midnight it’s KWSO’s exclusive 4th of July Music Mix.

If you listen to KWSO locally or if you are passing through Central Oregon – please consider supporting Warm Springs Community Radio with a sustaining membership or with a purchase in our online store. New in the store – KWSO hats and visors for summer!

Have a safe and fun 4th of July.