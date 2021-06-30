S-503 Fire Update 6/30/2021

Here’s the S-503 Fire Update for Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 9:00am:

Acreage: 6,679 (approximately 535 acres is private in-holdings protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry).

Containment: 95%

Fire activity on this fire is minimal and activity is in mop up and monitor status. Firefighters and engine crews have been working on cooling hot spots and advancing into the interior of the fire’s containment line for several days now, to the provided mop-up standards to create a cold, black perimeter around the fire’s edge. The footprint of the S-503 Fire has remained the same.

One of the main priorities of the team and firefighters is the safety of personnel that working, along with securing the fire line. The Pacific Northwest is going through a historic heat wave with the National Weather Service issuing an “Excessive Heat Warning”. Firefighters are well informed with extra guidance for heat-related illnesses, watch-out situation metrics and cooling tents to care for the firefighters during the anticipated record temperatures. In the coming days as the temperature rises and with a dropping relative humidity, there is an increased potential for fire activity.

Firefighting resources are prepared to respond to new starts today on the Warm Springs Reservation and surrounding areas.

There is a red flag warning in effect due to the heat, low relative humidity and wind speeds gusting up to 25 mph for today from 1100 to 2200 Thursday July 1st. There is also an Excessive Heat Warning in effect until 2000 on Sunday July 4th. Weather will be sunny and hot with temperatures near 95 degrees in the lower elevations.

Resources: 152 Total: 2-type 2 initial attack crews, 2-type 2 hand crews, 1- Hotshot Crew, 1-camp crew, 1-heavy helicopter, 1-light helicopter, 11-engines, 1-dozer, 8-water tenders, and 7 overhead personnel.

S-503 Map for June 30th