Warm Springs Nation Little League Team Pictures will be this Thursday and Friday (6/10 & 6/11/21)behind the Community Center.

All Uniforms need to be turned in after the photos.

Pictures on Thursday are for Red Teams – the Rookies at 4, Minors at 4:45, Majors at 5:15 and Juniors at 5:45.

Friday pictures are for Blue Teams – the Rookies at 4, Minors at 4:45, Majors at 5:15 and Juniors at 5:45.

For more information you can contact Edmund Francis at 541-325-3856.