A three week Summer Acceleration Camp for all grades is being offered at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy August 2nd thru the 20th.

You do need to register.

Transportation and Meals will be provided.

This is for all grade levels K-8th.

If you have questions or need a form, contact the WSK8 school office at 541-553-1128.

HERE is the Summer Acceleration flyer