The Warm Springs Prevention team is hosting a building youth resiliency day camp July 19th-23rd. The camp is for youth ages 9-18. Breakfast, lunch and snacks will be provided each day. There will be a movie night, community powwow, youth dance and round dance. Youth that attend all week will receive a trip to the Jefferson County Fair. For more information contact Jaycelene Brisbois at 541-615-0116.

See flyer Here