KWSO News Tue., Jul. 6, 2021

Central Oregon Fire Dispatch says with minimal new fire activity, firefighters have been able to achieve containment on several fires around Central Oregon. The Wrentham Market Fire is now 100% contained at 7,222 acres east of Dufur in Wasco County. The Rattlesnake Fire is now 90% contained at 5,479 acres burning on Prineville District BLM managed lands in the area of South Junction campground and the Warm Springs Reservation.

TULELAKE, Calif. (AP) — Extreme drought is tearing apart communities in a massive river basin that spans the Oregon-California state line. The U.S. government stopped irrigation to hundreds of farmers for the first time in history. And Native American tribes along the 257-mile Klamath River are watching fish species hover closer to extinction. Dried-up wildlife refuges are also symptoms of an unraveling ecosystem. The situation is attracting anti-government activists trying to politicize a water crisis generations in the making. But irrigators in need of federal assistance fear any ties to far-right activism could taint their image.

Highway 97 is now open in California just south of the Oregon border following recent wildfires, ODOT announced this morning. They advise caution and slowing down as crews are still working in the area.

(AP) Oregon has reached the milestone of 70% of adults having received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials say the state reached the vaccination goal through the efforts of more than 660 vaccination sites, operated by health care providers, community based organizations, Tribal partners, health authorities, pharmacies, volunteers, the Oregon National Guard and retired healthcare workers. After more than 15 months of restrictions, Oregon fully reopened — lifting mask requirements, physical distancing and capacity limits. There are some exceptions, including federal rules; masks will still be required at airports, on public transportation and in healthcare settings.