Community members are coming together to potentially offer the Buffalo Night Walkers Outdoor Youth Basketball League. They are seeking community input on the league before they finalize and offer this programing. So, take a few minutes to fill out a survey which will help the organizers move forward on providing this programing for youth.

Here is the link: https://forms.gle/kWEMRi3C7zYz6LT9A

see flyer Here

If you have any questions please contact Reina Estimo. 541-777-2786(work) Reina.Estimo@gmail.com