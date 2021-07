The Simnasho’s 18th annual Hot Summer nights Powwow and Encampment will be happening August 10th-11th at the Simnasho Powwow grounds arbor. There will be a weenie roast, powwow, fun run and walk, potluck barbecue, social dancing and singing, and the many specials they have planned. Everyone’s welcome to join in the fun. Camping areas and some teepee poles will be available. For more information contact Caption Moody at 541-553-7014.

See the flyer Here