Calendar for Wed., Jul. 21, 2021

Here is what is on Warm Springs Tribal Council Agenda this morning: updates from Education, Public Utilities, TERO Program and Gaming Commission & Surveillance.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy will offer their Summer Acceleration program August 2 nd thru the 20 th . If you have not yet registered your student for the program – the school office will be open this morning 9am to noon so you can complete the required paperwork. Summer Acceleration will include bus transportation and meals.

Senior lunch is today from 11am – 1pm for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu: bow tie chicken alfredo, green peas, whole wheat bread and fresh fruit

The Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo is today thru Saturday at the fairgrounds in Madras. The Rodeo is Friday and Saturday evenings starting at 7. This year’s theme is “Cowboy Boots and Country Roots

The Warm Springs Prevention Team’s Youth Resiliency Day Camp continues today thru Friday outside the Behavioral Health Center. It’s from 8:30 to 4:30 each day and open to youth ages 9 to 18. There is a Youth Dance tonight; Round Dance Thursday night; for youth who attend all week, Friday will be a trip to Jefferson County Fair.

If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs facilities are open however there remain some COVID-19 precautions. Fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear a mask indoors in public places where vaccination statuses are checked. Your card or a picture of your card will need to be shown to enter Tribal buildings. If proof cannot be provided, a mask needs to be worn. Masks will be required in areas where people are not asked about their vaccination status. Masks are no longer required for people who are outdoors, though masking is still encouraged, especially in crowded places and for people who are unvaccinated.

Everyone is reminded to be fire safe. High temperatures, lack of water, and a high potential for fire due to extreme dryness and drought make it imperative that we all do our part to prevent wildfire and in keeping the community safe.

Buffalo Night Walkers Outdoor Youth Basketball League is Tuesday and Thursday nights from July 27-August 26 at the Campus Basketball Court. 8-10 year olds start at 6pm, 11-13 year olds play at 7 and the 14-18 age group follows at 8:00.

A memorial for Shirley May Heath has been set for July 31st at the Simnasho Longhouse starting at 9am.